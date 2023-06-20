When is Crash Team Rumble Season 2? New characters, new map, Season 1 end date

Crash Team Rumble continues with Season 2. The exciting, 4v4 online multiplayer title looks set to introduce even more chaos into the fold. For all the latest, check out our hub detailing the possible start date, new content, and more.

Season 2 of Crash Team Rumble is already being advertised and shows that there’s a lot of life in the energetic, multiplayer-only title. Taking a big detour from conventional Crash Bandicoot games, Toys For Bob shook things up when they announced Crash Team Rumble.

Featuring familiar locales, iconic characters, and a bunch of silly power-ups and abilities, Crash Team Rumble has one goal – to be fun. The game’s launch also coincided with the release of Season 1, but the team has already announced plans for the second season, and we have all the latest.

Contents

Toys For Bob

While the roadmap and Toys For Bob have given no official confirmation as to when Season 2 will start, based on when the Season Pass will end, it seems like S2 will begin on September 11, 2023.

Season 1 is currently scheduled to end on September 11, 2023, so we anticipate the new season starting straight away. As with all things though, this could be subject to change. The duration of the season might be revised, development may get prolonged, along with many other factors. So we’ll keep you updated.

Crash Team Rumble Season 2: New maps

Unlike Season 1, Season 2 will feature multiple new map additions. Because Season 1 also ties into the full launch of the game, day-one buyers are essentially getting a whole host of maps. Whereas Season 2 will obviously need to provide a bit more depth for player retention.

Levels seem to be based on themes from previous Crash Bandicoot games, so we’ll have to wait and see what the devs come up with.

Crash Team Rumble Season 2: New characters

One area that looks like it will remain consistent for a while is the character selection department. Again, the Season 2 roadmap is already teasing the inclusion of “New Heroes,” again, plural, but Season 1 also added two new faces too.

Season 1 brought Ripper Roo and N.Gin. The Crash Bandicoot universe has a smorgasbord of weird and wonderful characters that could feature from Tiny Tiger to Pinstripe Potoroo.

Crash Team Rumble Season 2: New powers

Finally, Season 2 adds new powers to the party – but they are yet to be confirmed.

Just to reiterate, with so many Crash games in the franchise, Toys For Bob are spoiled with which ideas can be borrowed from to use going forward.

Crash Team Rumble is still in its early days yet and likely has a long way to go. So, we’ll keep you updated on Season 2 and beyond, and for more guides on the game, check out some other guides below:

