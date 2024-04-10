Content Warning April 10 patch notes: Apples, Voice fixes, mod fixes & more

Content Warning April 10 patch has arrived that brings an Apple consumable and fixes several issues. Here are the patch notes.

Content Warning is the viral indie co-op horror game that has gained popularity since its April 1st launch. Although the game has its fair share of horror and funny elements, certain annoying bugs need fixing to improve the gameplay experience.

Resources are limited to survive the horrors and save teammates from scary encounters with monsters and players have been asking for more features and fixes with voice chat. Landfall released a patch on April 10 that fixes those issues and brings new content.

Here are the latest Content Warning patch notes.

Content Warning allows up to 4 players to jump into a game

Content Warning April 10 hotfix patch notes

Landfall Games announced a much-needed Content Warning hotfix on April 10 on Twitter/X, that fixes numerous issues interfering with the overall player experience and adds new content.

Here’s everything mentioned in the thread:

Added Apples you can pick up.

Audio bugs stomped!!!! We’ve fixed a bunch of audio bugs related to sound disappearing.

Fixed issue where player voices could sometimes be muted.

Fixed issue where player voices could disappear after going into the diving bell.

Fixed issue where monsters somehow spawned in the house (if you’re playing with someone using mods to spawn them – this may still happen).

Fixed issue when joining invites when already in-game.

Potentially fixed video overlay issue.

Landfall Games also announced they’re working on some more updates that they hope to share more about them soon. Many believe new equipment or levels might be arriving to Content Warning might be on its way.

