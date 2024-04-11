Content Warning now lets you go viral in real life with Lost Footage Project

Content Warning has announced a contest called Lost Footage Project where players can go viral in real life.

Popular indie title Content Warning is well-known for its co-op horror gameplay focused on players filming scary monsters like a vlogger and going viral in the game. Now developers at Landfall Games have announced an online contest where players can submit their clips and go viral.

In unveiling the contest – titled the Lost Footage Project – on X, Landfall said it wanted to add ‘lost’ footage into Content Warning for other players to find in the game. Everyone is welcome to send their in-game camera footage via a linked Google Form and devs will choose their favorites to hide in the game.

Article continues after ad

However, the video can only be of your saved in-game camera footage, and the content you upload needs to be unedited. You can also post your video on Youtube, TikTok, Instagram, or X, then share the link in the form or tag Landfall Games.

Article continues after ad

If your video goes viral, your clip will more likely be chosen and featured in the game. However, participating players must be 18+ years of age and sign a waiver form in the Google Form to be eligible.

Answering fan responses Landfall also said it’d prefer videos in English audio since it’ll be easier for developers to understand. Players can use light swearing, only one submission at a time is allowed, and submissions are open until the devs decide to close it.

Article continues after ad

Since this is the first contest hosted for Content Warning players, excitement among the community is through the roof. One excited player said, “Oh Landfall do I have clips for you.” Another chimed in, “This would be so cool and hilarious.”

While Content Warning is still going strong with its player count and buzz around streaming services, Landfall continues to deliver quality fixes to improve the game. With the arrival of a unique contest like the Lost Footage Project, the community can only hope to receive new content in the coming weeks.