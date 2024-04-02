Content Warning is a brand new co-op horror game available on Steam but can you play it for free? We’ve got the answer right here.

Landfall’s Content Warning has arrived on Steam and offers a unique take on the horror genre. This co-op-based game tasks players with recording their friends being scared and posting it onto SpookTube to try and get as many views as possible and become a viral sensation.

Before you dive into becoming a spooky influencer with friends, however, you may want to know if Content Warning is free to play or if you’ll have to part ways with some cash to enjoy it. So, here’s what we know about whether or not you can play Content Warning at no extra cost.

Article continues after ad

LANDFALL You have to scare your friends and escape to safety in Content Warning.

Is Content Warning free to play?

Content Warning is free to play for a limited time only. You can download the game for free on Steam until 9AM PT / 4PM BST on April 2, 2024.

Article continues after ad

After the free period ends you’ll be able to purchase a copy for $7.99 / £6.69.

On the official Steam page for Content Warning, Landfall shared the following message regarding the game’s limited time free to play status:

“Every year for April 1st aka Landfall Day we do something special, this year we’re releasing Content Warning for free for anyone who downloads it between now 9AM PT and 9AM PT tomorrow April 2nd.

Article continues after ad

We do this as a special treat to our community so that as many people as possible will have the chance to play the game.”

For more Content Warning coverage, check out our guides below:

Content Warning: How to change faces | Can you play Content Warning by yourself? | Can you play Content Warning offline? | Content Warning: All unlockable upgrades & gadgets