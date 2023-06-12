Clockwork Revolution: Trailer, platforms & everything we know so far

Clockwork Revolution is a brand-new FPS laden with Steampunk and sci-fi inspirations, and here’s what we know so far about the game.

Announced at the Xbox Games Showcase in June 2023, we got a first look at InXile’s upcoming FPS game Clockwork Revolution, including a trailer and some new information.

Following the acquisition of Obsidian Entertainment and InXile Entertainment by Microsoft Studios in 2018, there has been much speculation around the developer’s first major exclusive release for Xbox.

Article continues after ad

Now, we have a decent first look at how that project has materialized. Here’s everything we know so far about Clockwork Revolution.

Contents

Clockwork Revolution: Latest news

InXile Entertainment

Revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, we have a rough idea of the kind of experience Clockwork Revolution will offer. The game will be a first-person shooter with major RPG elements, set in a Steampunk-laden metropolis called Avalon.

The game also appears to have aspects of immersive sims, as one major feature involves traveling back in time to alter key moments in the city’s history. It’s here where your choices cause a butterfly effect on Avalon’s modern appearance, with seemingly small actions having major, unexpected consequences in the present day.

Article continues after ad

Currently, there is no release date set for Clockwork Revolution. According to the game’s Steam page, this is still “to be announced”.

From the look of the trailer, the game seems to be far along in development but is not yet complete enough to estimate a launch window. A release this year is unlikely, but we may know more in 2024.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Clockwork Revolution: Platforms

Due to Microsoft’s acquisition of InXile Entertainment in 2018, the game is exclusive only to platforms under their wing. This means it’ll only be available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. On PC, the game will be available on the Xbox Store as well as on Steam.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, it’ll also be available on Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud devices on launch day.

Clockwork Revolution trailer

The debut trailer was unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase 2023, which shows two minutes of in-engine footage and some gameplay.

The trailer’s description reads: “Clockwork Revolution is a time-bending steampunk RPG from the creators of Wasteland and Arcanum, coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC.”

And that’s everything we know so far about Clockwork Revolution. While you’re here, check out a few of our new release hubs for other big upcoming titles:

Article continues after ad

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | God of War: Ragnarok | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Forspoken | Pokemon Violet & Scarlet | Wonder Woman | DokeV | FFXVI | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild sequel | The Witcher 3 next-gen patch | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Haunted Chocolatier | Hogwarts Legacy | The Expanse: A Telltale Series