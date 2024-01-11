15 best Star Wars Funko Pops to add to your collection

Blast off into hyperspace & bring home the best Star Wars Funko Pops! From cute Grogu to lightsaber duels, these vinyls let fans collect the Force.

Star Wars fans can now bring home iconic characters from the beloved sci-fi saga as Funko Pop vinyl figures. With highly detailed sculpts and poses based on famous movie scenes, these collectibles make excellent additions to any Star Wars memorabilia collection.

To help collectors find the best Star Wars Funko Pops, we’ve highlighted 15 choices covering characters, vehicles, and movie moments.

1. Pop! Deluxe Jabba’s Skiff: Boba Fett

Funko

Transport back to Jabba’s desert with the Pop! Deluxe Jabba’s Skiff Boba Fett. This 6.6-inch vinyl bobblehead has the bounty hunter posed aboard the crime lord’s sail barge skiff. The rich detail makes it a striking centerpiece for Star Wars figure displays.

2. Pop Rides: The Mandalorian on N-1 Starfighter

Funko

Pop! Rides takes The Mandalorian and droid co-pilot R5-D4 on an adventure in the N-1 Starfighter ship. This supervised vehicle measures about 4.55 inches tall with a Mandalorian bobblehead emerging from the cockpit. It’s a fun addition to any collection.

3. Pop! Grogu in Hovering Pram

Funko

No Mandalorian Funko Pop display is complete without Grogu protected in his levitating pram. This adorable 4.55-inch figure captures the Child’s huge ears and oversized eyes peering out from his mobile bassinet.

4. Pop! Rides Super Deluxe Luke Skywalker in T-47 Airspeeder

Funko

This exclusive Luke Skywalker Pop! Ride has him piloting the T-47 Airspeeder from the Battle of Hoth. Set atop a stand depicting the speeder in flight, the 5.1-inch Luke vinyl is a dynamic Empire Strikes Back scene to own.

5. Pop! Trains Darth Vader on Tie Fighter

Funko

Bring some Star Wars magic aboard collectible Disney trains with the Darth Vader on TIE Fighter Pop! Train. This creative 5.6-inch vinyl figure has Vader leading his fighter ship on railcar wheels. It’s a fun mashup for fans of both franchises.

6. Pop! Obi-Wan Kenobi in Delta-7 Starfighter

Funko

With trusty droid R4-P17 onboard, Obi-Wan Kenobi is ready for his next space adventure with this Pop! Ride a starfighter vehicle. The Jedi Master vinyl figure stands about 4.65 inches managing ship controls. The detailed Delta-7 design looks straight from the films to delight collectors.

7. Pop! Darth Maul vs. Ahsoka Tano

Funko

For pivotal Clone Wars scenes, this dueled set has Ahsoka Tano facing Darth Maul with Lightsabers ignited. With the colorful Togruta padawan measuring 4.95 inches and Maul standing 4.35 inches, it creatively captures their tense showdown dynamic.

8. Pop! Darth Vader / Stormtrooper / C-3PO / Luke Skywalker – 4 Pack

Funko

Reimagining the saga in vibrant retro comic book style, this 4-pack bundles Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, C-3PO, and Luke Skywalker together. Ranging from 4.5 to 5 inches, the set is a creative way to bring essential characters home in one purchase.

9. Pop! Jumbo Grogu with Rancor

In the Book of Boba Fett, adorable overseer Grogu is featured trying to lull a raging Rancor into a peaceful sleep. This jumbo 7-inch soft cute vinyl contrasts the tiny Child beside the ferocious beast.

10. Pop! Mega Darth Vader

Funko

Towering at 18-inches tall, this Mega Pop of Sith Lord Darth Vader encompasses nearly the entire Star Wars galaxy with his presence. From dramatic cape to lightsaber hilt, the supersized figure has exceptional sculpting and painting worthy of fandom’s ultimate villain.

11. Pop! Die-Cast Darth Vader

Funko

For premium collectability, the die-cast Darth Vader Pop comes displayed inside an acrylic case etched with Star Wars iconography. The detailed 3.96-inch figure can be removed or kept safely encased. A telescoping box with lining provides further protection. Collect him before the rare silver chase variant sells out!

12. Deluxe Pop! Grogu with balloon

Funko

Featured floating with balloon strings, this Deluxe Grogu Pop makes him the Child flying high in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The adorable 5-inch vinyl is creatively envisioned bringing holiday cheer.

13. Pop! Deluxe Darth Vader in Meditation Chamber

Funko

Empire Strikes Back inspires this scenic Deluxe Pop featuring Darth Vader centered in his dark meditation chamber. It is an immersive setting for the Sith Lord.

14. Pop! Count Dooku vs. Anakin Skywalker 2-Pack

Continue the Clone Wars with this dueling 2-pack starring Count Dooku saber-ready to take on Anakin Skywalker. With exacting likenesses to their on-screen counterparts, these Pops let you imagine their epic battle continuing on your own shelf.

Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: Battle at Echo Base Series Action Figure Chewbacca

Recreate another famous Star Wars planet battle by collecting Chewie from the Battle at Echo Base series. This fuzzy is prepared to defend the Rebel Alliance base on planet Hoth.

The Star Wars Funko Pop list covers a stellar selection of figures, dioramas, rides, and more for fans anxiously awaiting their chance to take home their favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away.

From favorite heroes to sinister villains, no collection can have enough of these imaginatively designed vinyls on display.

