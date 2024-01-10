Rarest Funko Pops in 2024

Our guide to the rarest Funko pops like Dumbo Clown and Planet Arlia Vegeta, where to find them, and how much they sell for.

With thousands of Funko Pops circulating, a select few stand out as the rarest and most coveted for collectors. These holy grails trade hands for exorbitant prices due to their exclusivity, nostalgic appeal, and pop culture significance.

We break down the rarest Funko Pops known and provide tips on where diehard enthusiasts may track them down.

1. Dumbo Gold Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

Based on the 1941 Disney film, this 2013 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive features Dumbo with a gold body and its signature huge ears.

Rarity: With only 48 pieces produced, finding this pop offers slim chances. But its iconic status helps it command prices over $8,000.

Where to Find: Mostly available through private Funko communities and collector auction events. Comic bookstores also rarely receive them through private collections.

2. Planet Arlia Vegeta Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

Released at a 2014 New York Comic Con event by Toy Tokyo, this color variant of Dragon Ball’s Vegeta in his armor remains highly coveted.

Rarity: Its one-time release and distribution to a limited vendor make it extremely rare. This was never produced again.

Where to Find: On auction sites, as the figure often commands upwards of $2000 from collectors.

3. Boo Berry Glow in the Dark Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

Part of Funko’s iconic monster cereal mascot line, this GITD ghost was a 2011 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive.

Rarity: As a special glow chase limited to only 24 pieces, it’s a true unicorn figure for any cereal or horror fans.

Where to Find: Mostly circulates in Funko buy/sell/trade groups through social media.

4. Freddy Boba Fett Droids Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

It was released in Funko’s Star Wars line, as a redecoration of Boba Fett’s armor colors to match his animated appearances.

Rarity: Distributed in 2014’s San Diego Comic-Con with only 196 created. High desirability makes this an extreme challenge to obtain.

Where to Find: eBay and PopPriceGuide’s marketplace offers occasional resales. But you must beware of scams and potential knock-offs due to the extreme value.

5. Headless Ned Stark Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

Depicting a famous scene from Game of Thrones when Ned Stark meets his demise, this 2013 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive remains highly sought after.

Rarity: Only a limited number of pieces of this Pop were manufactured. With an estimated value of around $1,000, this chase figure is elusive even to collectors.

Where to Find: You can find this Ned Stark vinyl on resale at eBay and in some trade groups.

6. Batman Blue Metallic Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

A 2010 Comic Con Exclusive figure of the caped crusader with a striking metallic blue costume. It’s based on the same color scheme as his Silver Age appearances.

Rarity: With estimated counts quite low, Batman Blue demands sky-high prices from collectors. They go for as high as 4000$ on the secondary markets.

Where to Find: As with many exclusives, you can find one of these figures on eBay.

7. Freddy Iron Man Metallic Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

Modeled after Tony Stark’s Mark III suit, this 2012 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive features a vibrant silver chrome finish.

Rarity: The exact number for these vinyl figures is unknown, but their iconic superhero status keeps demand and value high a decade later.

Where to Find: Freddy Funko Iron Man Metallic has previously gone for as high as nearly $40,000 and it is hard to see a genuine one in the secondary markets.

8. Green Lantern Glow in the Dark Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

This SDCC 2010 exclusive offers a bright luminescent paint job of the Silver Age Green Lantern suit.

Rarity: Only 240 units were originally released, fueling astronomical resale prices. As of right now, a copy is on eBay for around $7000.

Where to Find: Mostly circulates through Pop Vinyl buy/sell Facebook groups and collector forums.

9. Mickey Mouse Metallic Funko Pop

Pop Price Guide

Disney icon Mickey Mouse sporting a chrome silver outfit as a 2013 Spring Convention Exclusive.

Rarity: Only 480 manufactured of this striking paint job help its value balloon over $2,000.

Where to Find: Resellers and auction sites will see this circle through now and then. However, it can be hard to pin down.

Tracking down any of these rarest Funko Pops tests the resolve of even seasoned collectors. Their jaw-dropping resale values are matched only by the devotion of fans seeking a single prized figure.

