Star Wars Prequel skins arrive in Fortnite: Darth Maul, Anakin Skywalker & more

With the latest v24.30 patch, the Galactic Republic has landed on the island of Fortnite with several new Star Wars skins including Anakin Skywalker and Darth Maul now available.

Star Wars is widely regarded as one of the biggest film franchises in the world, and every time it collaborates with Fortnite, it brings players their favorite characters from the movies as well as TV shows.

Ever since the first Star Wars collaboration brought Lightsabers into the game, players have deemed it as one of the best mythic items ever. In the past, characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Rey, and The Mandalorian have made appearances as skins in Fortnite.

With the most recent Star Wars collaboration, four new skins have arrived from the Prequel Trilogy from the Galactic Republic era in the latest update.

Anakin Skywalker brings the Force in the latest Star Wars x Fortnite collab

The latest Star Wars collaboration event called Find the Force brings characters and items from the Galactic Republic era which is widely known as the Prequel Trilogy by the player base.

These are the cosmetic items that release with the latest crossover:

Anakin Skywalker Cosmetic Set: Anakin Skywalker Outfit, Jedi Holocron Back Bling, Lightspeed Interceptor Emoticon, Fusion Cutter Pickaxe, Anakin’s Jedi Interceptor Glider, Actis Class Weapon Wrap, Lil’ Podracer Emote

Padme Amidala Cosmetic Set: Padme Amidala Outfit, Japor Snipper Back Bling, Royal Naboo Staff Pickaxe, Naboo Yacht Glider

Darth Maul Cosmetic Set: Darth Maul Outfit, Maul's Poleaxe Pickaxe, Sith Probe Droid Back Bling, Sith Infiltrator Glider, Menacing Presence Weapon Wrap, Maul's Malice Spray

Clone Trooper Outfits: Clone Trooper Outfit, 212th Battalion Trooper Outfit, Coruscant Guard Outfit, Wolf Pack Trooper Outfit, Ahsoka's Clone Trooper Outfit, 501st Trooper Outfit

Other Cosmetic Items: Republic Army Backpack Back Bling, Ahsoka's Guard Weapon Wrap, 212th Legion Weapon Wrap, Coruscant's Pride Weapon Wrap, Galactic Roundel Spray, Wolf Pack Battalion Weapon Wrap, Army of Clones Emoticon, Trooper Formation Spray, Light vs Dark Loading Screen, The Fall of The Republic Loading Screen, 501st Legion Weapon Wrap, Kamino's Finest Wrap

The Anakin Skywalker, Clone Trooper, and Padme Amidala cosmetic packs are now available in the Item Shop. If players want Darth Maul and his cosmetics, they’ll need to spend 1000 V-Bucks on the Premium Reward Track pass, which can be accessed through the Find the Force tab in the game.

In addition to the return of Lightsabers returning, this new collaboration also introduces the DC-15 Blaster Rifle for those who like long-range warfare.

There are also new Force abilities that can be obtained from Rift Encounters. These abilities let you pull, push, and lift items, as well as double jump and get a speed boost while holding a Lightsaber.