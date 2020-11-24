Best games to play on PS5: Spider-Man, Demon's Souls, AC Valhalla

Sony’s PlayStation 5 console released with Spider-Man Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ready to play, but with a lack of major PS5 game launches on day one, players will be wondering what’s out there to buy.

Upgrading consoles means better graphics and quicker load times, which can be seen on any new games you decide to pick up. Not all are worth your time, though.

From fabulous, free-flowing sandbox games to devilishly punishing RPGs, Sony’s newest generation of console is all set for another exhausting catalog of video game variety. In order for you to make the most of your new system, you’re going to want to play the very best this Holiday season. That’s where we can help.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Insomniac’s first crack at Spider-Man has been a resounding success with over 20 million copies sold worldwide. Miles Morales is a worthy follow-up that instead follows Miles a year after the events of the first game. But it still features the same web-slinging, Spidey flinging, exploring, and fighting that the first game excelled in.

It’s certainly a great way to kick off life on PS5 and those ultra-fast loading times are a work of art that we can get used to. If Miles Morales proves to be a rip-roaring success, then expect to see another Spider-Man sequel or two before the end of the PS5’s lifecycle.

Demon’s Souls

Let’s be clear, Demon’s Souls is not for everyone. A masterful remake of the 2009 original, Bluepoint Games has captured everything that made this such a punishing and challenging journey first-time around.

Read More: Best Souls games from down the years – ranked

It’s a true showcase of the console’s power as this is possibly the best-looking game ever made. It handles like a dream, features an incredible soundtrack, and must be played for those looking for a challenge. Don’t let the difficulty put you off, a little patience here and there and you’ll have yourself a dead good time.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Taking control of Eivor, you get to explore the legendary Viking-era and kill and own. Ubisoft‘s newest open-world under the Assassin’s Creed banner, Valhalla is a complete exploration of the Viking’s expansion across Europe and features a violent but meaningful story.

You get to make the journey from Norway to the United Kingdom, forge alliances across the world and fight back against the ruler King Alfred of Wessex – who has depleted your people’s resources for long enough. In a game like no other in the series, there’s enough blood and beauty here to keep you entertained. The scenery looks fantastic on PS5.

Astro’s Playroom

Just because Astro’s Playroom is free on your PS5, that doesn’t mean for one second you should overlook it. For a low price of nothing, you get a three to six-hour 3D platformer full of collectibles, gorgeous levels, and hilarious antics from the bots.

The game is basically one whole homage to the history of PlayStation and it does it better than you could imagine. From collecting old consoles, accessories, and games, to the bots reenacting some classic games – it’s all here. Not to mention the fact that the game makes complete use of every single use of the PS5 controller. Astro’s Playroom is definitely one you should give a chance.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Would it even be a new era of gaming without a Call of Duty game to play? Well, Treyarch has duly provided us with another classic FPS for us to dive into. Set during the unknown of the Cold War period, BOCW features a solid campaign, classic multiplayer action, a fabulous zombies map, and the return of Dead Ops as well.

In addition to this, a smorgasbord of free content is expected too with the Nuketown returning once more. Obviously we’ll get more maps in the future, and there’s also a huge Black Ops Cold War expansion set for Warzone in December, so expect even more from the CoD series on PS5 soon enough.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Quite a departure from the 2.5D level creation of LittleBigPlanet, Sackboy is back with his own game! Only this time, it’s a complete 3D platformer set in the LittleBigPlanet world making use of features seen in previous LBP games.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is certainly not going to grab the headlines that say a Spider-Man would. However this is another entry in the catalog of 3D platformers, so enjoy this throwback to a bygone era, with all new trophies to unlock too.

Bugsnax

Hungry for some Bugsnax? You will be after playing it. Not necessarily a demonstration of the PS5’s true capabilities, but Bugsnax is still a silly fun adventure to go on. Borrowing elements from Pokemon, you need to capture a variety of Bugsnax, explore the world, and uncover the mystery of the island.

During the course of the game you’ll be snapping pictures of these unusual creatures and suddenly find yourself craving a pizza. The light-hearted nature of the game is intended for all ages and it’s a fun way to start your PS5 journey.

PS Plus Collection

A bit of a sneaky one this, but considering the level of games on offer, you can’t say no. All PS Plus members gain access to a huge collection of some of the best PS4 games imaginable, which can be played on PS5 – of course.

Read More: 8 PS Plus Collection games you need to play on PS5

God of War, Bloodborne, Days Gone, and The Last of Us are just some of the fabulous games that you’ll be able to download and play straightaway. While this might be obvious for those who already owned a PlayStation, anyone moving across from Xbox for this generation of consoles will appreciate a Games Pass-type experience. Not a bad way to kick things off, either, with some classics.

That concludes our list, these are the best game for you to play and enjoy on PS5. Plenty of titles to choose from and Sony are sure to provide even more thrills and spills over the coming years.