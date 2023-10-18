Best game deals on Epic Games Store’s Halloween 2023 sale

The much-awaited Epic Games Store Halloween sale is back for the 2023 season and brings epic deals on some top horror-themed games. To make things easier for you, here are the best game deals you can get during the promotional period.

For gamers, Halloween isn’t only about scary costumes and eerie attractions. The annual Halloween Sale at the Epic Games Store, one of the world’s largest digital distribution platforms, has turned this spooky season into a gaming bonanza.

Article continues after ad

When it comes to video game discounts, nobody does it better than Epic Games Store, and the Halloween Sale is no exception. There is a great variety of games, from indie masterpieces to AAA releases all in the horror genre.

Article continues after ad

The store is well-known for its dedication to exclusive titles, and this sale could be your chance to pick up some of these games at a discount. Here are the best game deals you can grab with the 2023 Halloween sale that runs on Epic Games store from October 18 to November 1.

Article continues after ad

Best scary games to get on Epic Games Store Halloween 2023 sale

1) Dead Island 2 – 30% off

Deep Silver Dead Island 2 is a Zombie Slashing adventure set in sunny California.

Unlike its predecessors which were set on islands, Dead Island 2 takes place in sunny California. Urban regions, beaches, and suburban neighborhoods are all part of this new open world’s landscape.

The second Dead Island installment continues the series’ tradition of gory violence while slashing zombies. An improved melee combat system, new character classes, and a wider selection of weaponry are all in store for players. You can now grab this title for 30% off during Epic Games’ Halloween sale.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Original Price: $59.99 | Deal Price: $41.99 on Epic Games Store

2) Remnant II – 20% off

Gunfire Games Remnant 2 is a perfect souls-like third-person shooter for Halloween.

Remnant 2 is a follow-up third-person shooter in the genre of souls-like games. In the game, players can also use up to two firearms in addition to their melee weapon. Character archetypes are also chosen at the start of the game.

As players advance through the game, they will unlock the ability to dual-class. Each playable character has its own set of abilities that can be activated at will. Players all over the world have been intrigued by its blend of third-person shooting, demanding co-op action, and a dark, interesting universe.

Article continues after ad

The game is on sale on Epic Games Store at a 20% discount.

Article continues after ad

Original Price: $49.99 | Deal Price: $39.99 on Epic Games Store

3) The Last of Us Part 1 – 20% off

Naughty Dog Naughty Dog’s award-winning horror title is now on sale.

The world of The Last of Us is a bleak and harsh place, where mankind fights for its own existence. The Cordyceps fungus, which transforms its victims into terrible, violent zombies, is responsible for the destruction of the United States in this video game.

The protagonists of this story are Joel, a jaded middle-aged survivor, and Ellie, a resourceful young girl who may be the key to saving humanity. To sum it all up, The Last of Us was a financial and critical triumph.

Article continues after ad

And the game was so well-received by audiences that HBO adapted it into a series. The Last of Us Part 1 on PC features enhanced graphics and is now on sale on Epic Games Store for a 20% discount.

Article continues after ad

Original Price: $59.99 | Deal Price: $47.99 on Epic Games Store

4) Dead By Daylight – 50% off

Behaviour Interactive One of the best horror-multiplayer titles is now cheaper than ever.

An asymmetric multiplayer game, Dead by Daylight pits a group of survivors against a single killer. The killer’s objective is to track down the survivors and kill them in order to appease the Entity, a malicious power that thrives on the hope and fear of people who are trapped in the game’s nightmare regions.

Article continues after ad

Both survivors and killers are drawn from well-known horror series, including Halloween, Stranger Things, Silent Hill, Saw, and Resident Evil. Each playable character has their own set of skills and abilities, which makes the game more interesting and challenging.

Article continues after ad

It is also one of the best horror multiplayer games and is now available on Epic Games Store at a 50% discount.

Original Price: $19.99 | Deal Price: $9.99 on Epic Games Store

5) Dying Light 2: Stay Human – 50% off

Techland Dying Light 2 is one of the best zombie survival games out there.

The infected, a zombie-like threat spawned by a global pandemic, have seized the fictitious city of Villedor in Dying Light 2. Players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell, a skillful and nimble protagonist, and make their way through the perilous streets of the city with multiple factions competing for power.

Article continues after ad

Dying Light 2: Stay Human is an exciting and engaging adventure set in a carefully built world of survival and personal choice, and it’s not just another zombie game. Its unique combination of parkour, fierce fighting, and a story full of moral ambiguity makes for a riveting experience that will have you going back for more.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The game is now available on Epic Games Store at a 50% discount.

Original Price: $59.99 | Deal Price: $29.99 on Epic Games Store

Article continues after ad

6) Killing Floor 2 – 80% off

Tripwire Interactive Killing Floor 2 is a first-person shooter that supports single and multiplayer modes for up to six players.

Killing Floor 2 is a moniker that strikes fear into the hearts of players who enjoy intense action, gory graphics, and team-based gameplay. This first-person shooter from Tripwire Interactive revolutionizes the survival horror subgenre of cooperative play.

It takes players to a nightmare future where mutant, ugly creatures called Zeds have destroyed society. Players assume the roles of mercenaries attempting to live while holding off an onslaught of Zeds.

The game is now available on the Epic Games Store at an 80% discount.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Original Price: $29.99 | Deal Price: $5.99 on Epic Games Store

7) The Outlast Trials – 20% off

Red Barrels The Outlast Trials challenges players to achieve objectives while dodging enormous foes.

The Outlast Trials takes place in the same universe as the other games in the series but with a major change. Players aren’t on their own this time. In the first two games, you played as a lone journalist trying to make your way through a nightmare; in the third, you can team up with your buddies to face the terrors together.

This game is perfect for fans of the horror genre because it takes players on a terrifying trip into the depths of human evil and the unknown. Players are required to complete tasks while evading certain monsters.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The game is now available on Epic Games Store at a 20% discount.

Original Price: $29.99 | Deal Price: $23.99 on Epic Games Store

8) World War Z Aftermath – 50% off

Saber Interactive Players must cooperate to survive the onslaught of zombies in this game.

World War Z became famous in the genre of zombie apocalypse video games due to its challenging co-op gameplay and swarms of voracious zombies. After the success of the first game, developer Saber Interactive released a new and improved sequel called World War Z: Aftermath, which featured extended gameplay, graphical enhancements, and even more gory zombie mayhem.

Article continues after ad

The sequel improves upon its predecessor in every way, providing even more frenetic and bloody zombie-killing mayhem. A thrilling and horrifying experience, Aftermath is impossible to rival in the world of zombie games because of its cooperative gameplay, upgraded visuals, new settings, and player-versus-zombie mode.

Article continues after ad

The game is now available on Epic Games Store at a 50% discount.

Original Price: $29.99 | Deal Price: $14.99 on Epic Games Store

9) Evil Dead: The Game – 50% off

Saber Interactive The game is inspired by the hit film series of the same name.

Players in Evil Dead: The Game assume the roles of recognizable characters like Ash Williams as they struggle to stay alive under an onslaught of Deadites and other evils. Fans of the Evil Dead franchise will find everything they love about those films here, from the really terrifying to the hilariously absurd.

Article continues after ad

Evil Dead: The Game promises hours of funky fun for horror-comedy enthusiasts, cooperative multiplayer aficionados, and anyone searching for a fun and chaotic horror experience.

The game is now available on Epic Games Store at a 50% discount.

Article continues after ad

Original Price: $29.99 | Deal Price: $14.99 on Epic Games Store

That’s it – all the best deals on games that you can purchase on Epic Games Store during the Halloween 2023 sale. For more games, check out our guide content:

Best gacha mobile games | Games like Wordle | Best Need for Speed games | Best open world games like Skyrim | Co-op games like It Takes Two you must play | Best games like Animal Crossing | Best JRPGS of all-time | Best Assassin’s Creed games, ranked | Best Souls-like games to play | Best Steam Deck games | 8 games like Genshin you should play