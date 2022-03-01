Best Discord bots in 2022 for music, moderation & games

Choosing the best Discord bots plays a huge role in developing and growing your own server, and our guide lists some of the best bots for music, moderation, and games. Keep reading to find out everything you should know before adding these bots to your server in 2022.

Discord bots offer various forms of features and functionalities that can massively enhance the experience for users. Be it playing games with your friends or having a tool to generate engagement, there are plenty of bots for you to choose from.

However, finding the perfect fit for you as well as those who are a part of your server can be tricky. For this reason, you need to know everything that a bot has to offer before you add them to your server. Let’s dive in and take a look at some of the best Discord bots for music, moderation, and games.

Best Discord Bots for 2022

Given everything that Discord has to offer, there are multiple bots available to serve various purposes. However, we are going to be focusing on the three specific types of bot that you might require for your server.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the best Discord bots for music, moderation, and games to help you grow your own server.

Best Discord bots for Music

3 – Lofi Radio Bot

This 24/7 music-playing bot is completely free and features a bunch of unique perks. On top of continuously playing high-quality audio with a lag-free experience, Lofi Radio Bot never gets automatically disconnected. Once invited into a voice channel, the bot keeps playing until someone manually disconnects it.

Although this bot doesn’t allow you to choose the music you are playing, the preset playlist of lo-fi songs serves as a perfect addition to any Discord server.

2 – ChampBot

ChampBot can fulfill various requirements in your server. From being able to stream music of your choice directly in voice channels to playing fun rounds of Akinator in text channels, ChampBot can take care of almost all your requirements for your server.

Apart from that, the bot is also capable of tracking your server activity, providing weather updates, testing your trivia skills, and a lot more. Given everything that ChampBot has to offer, it will definitely make for a great addition to any server.

1 – Toasty Bot

Yet another multi-purpose bot, Toasty is undoubtedly one of the best in the business when it comes to streaming music. Apart from being able to stream music directly from sites like YouTube and SoundCloud, this bot is also capable of streaming audio from live Twitch streams.

On top of this, Toasty is an ideal choice for any server owner, admin, or moderator to boost their server engagement. The bot offers a lot of additional features such as fetching subreddits, interactive chat options, delivering news, and a lot more.

Best Discord bots for Moderation

3 – ProBot

ProBot is a lot like other moderation bots for discord. However, this bot does have its own bit of uniqueness when it comes to managing your server. Apart from auto-moderation features, ProBot also allows you to set customized welcome messages to new users while setting the tone for your server using this bot.

On top of these, the bot also allows you to set custom punishments for members who break the rules. Additionally, you can also set a word filter to ensure a safe and respectable environment for everyone in your sever. So if you’re looking for moderation tools, make sure to give ProBot a try.

2 – Double Counter

One of the best bots for high-level moderation, Double Counter prevents members from using multiple accounts in the same server. The bot verifies every member that joins your server and uses their IP address to check for alternate logins from other accounts.

This nifty little feature ensures that banned and kicked members are unable to re-join your server by simply creating a new account. On top of this, you can also block users from accessing your server while using VPNs to prevent unwanted users from forcing their way back into the server.

1 – MEE6

Undoubtedly one of the most popular bots to ever exist for Discord, MEE6 provides a bunch of features for your server. Apart from having one of the most extensive toolkits for moderation, you can also activate push notifications from various platforms to keep your server updated with the latest information.

Additionally, you can also set custom roles that users can claim by reacting to specific messages. MEE6 also allows you to set custom bot commands for the members of your server to use. On top of all these, the bot also features a premium section which unlocks a lot more perks and benefits for the user.

Best Discord bots for Games

3 – Chess Bot

One of the most iconic games ever, you can now enjoy an intense round of Chess with your friends on Discord itself. While there’s not much to say about this bot, the experience that you can have in your server with the Chess Bot can be highly enjoyable for many members.

2 – GamesROB

The GamesROB offers a variety of games for you to choose from. Ranging from Hangman and UNO to Minesweeper and Russian Roulette, you will have a bunch of games to choose from. With everything that the bot has to offer, you should definitely consider adding it to your server.

1 – IdleRPG

This text-based role-playing game can be an excellent way to spend some fun times with your friends. From creating your own character and going on various quests with them to extensive backstories about the lore, this bot is an excellent addition for any Discord server.

How to add bots to your Discord Server?

Adding bots to your Discord server is a fairly simple task, so here’s a series of steps to help you along with the process:

Make sure that you are an admin with invitation rights in the server where you want to add the bot.

Head over to the official website of the bot. We have made sure to add hyperlinks for all the bots mentioned above.

Click on the Invite to Server button and select the server where you want to invite the bot.

and select the server where you want to invite the bot. Complete the captcha that pops up to complete the process.

Following this series of steps will allow you to add any bot to your Discord server with ease.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the best Discord bots to use in 2022.

