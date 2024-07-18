Concord character tier list: Best Freegunners ranked

Concord has a wide variety of characters to choose from, each with its own unique playstyle and abilities, and in our ultimate tier list, we have ranked the best to the worst.

The characters in Concord are divided into six classes: Anchor, Breacher, Haunt, Ranger, Tactician, and Warden. Each of these classes grants a distinct advantage to your crew, from mobility to dodge capabilities, so you’ll need to consider your crew’s balance before you lock in your ideal Freegunner.

All 16 Freegunners, including those from the Northstar Crew, were unlocked at the Early Access Beta that lasted until July 15, 2024. With the Open Beta going live on July 19, players can use our tier list to choose the ideal character to suit their playstyle.

Concord Character tier list

TIER CHARACTER S IT-Z, Roka, 1-Off, Star Child A Haymar, Teo, Daw, Vale, Lennox B Emari, Kyps, Duchess, Bazz C Jabali, Daveers, Lark

Our tiers explained

S: The best characters in the game

A: Very good characters offering an alternative to other options

B: There might be situations where these characters can perform well

C: Best to avoid unless you find yourself drawn to them

Here is a deep dive into each option in our Concord character tier list, ranked from the best to the worst.

S-Tier characters in Concord

IT-Z





IT-Z is a fun Freegunner who belongs to the Haunt class and is by far the best character in the game. She carries a quick-firing SMG in her loadout and offers improved mobility to the team as a crew bonus.

Her dodge maneuvers leave a holographic image of her behind as she moves quickly around the map. But IT-Z’s Cosmic Slip ability is where she flourishes as she fires an orb and teleports to the location as per the player’s choice, leaving opponents baffled.

IT-Z also has an overpowered ability where she fires a projectile towards an enemy and upon contact, gets a weapon buff which supercharges her SMG with increased fire rate and reload time. With full buffs, she’s got a great skill ceiling that players can easily master who like to stay on the move.

Roka





If you love raining down fire on your opponents from above, then Roka is your ideal bet in Concord. She’s got three mobility abilities packed into her move set where you can hover in the air, soar using your rockets, and triple jump.

Roka is an excellent Haunt-class Freegunner who adds increased mobility as a crew bonus and has a pretty strong area denial. You can easily soar in the air while locking your missiles on enemies below and cause havoc in an area.

To perfect Roka, you need to spam dodge while evading enemies and keep hovering around to overpower the other team.

1-Off





1-Off is one of the best tank characters in Concord. He belongs to the Anchor class and is ideal as the first line of attack for any team. His massive health bar enables him to take hits from enemies and even smash them to the ground.

His vacuum and pressure blaster weapons have a learning curve but are powerful and can damage multiple enemies at once. He also has the move Trash Bomb that deals AoE damage to the opposing team, allowing your Haunts and Tacticians to deliver the final blow.

Star Child





Star Child is another tank in Concord and is a Breacher class Freegunner. His primary weapon is a shotgun that packs a punch with a high damage rate and lesser recoil. His best abilities come with his physical prowess, where he dodges enemy attacks and rushes towards them.

Each time he performs a dodge, rush, or power slam, Star Child gains a temporary Diamond Skin armor around him that protects him from incoming damage. This character has great movement abilities and is perfect for engaging and disengaging in a match as you flank or rush down low-health enemies.

A-Tier characters in Concord

Haymar





Haymar is a Warden-class Freegunner in Concord who has burst damage abilities. She wields a crossbow that shoots flame balls at enemies, which are lethal if fired accurately.

She’s also got excellent mobility, allowing her to dodge and fire a projectile at an enemy that can blind their vision temporarily. Furthermore, Haymar can also create walls of fire to damage enemies or block the opposing team from pushing your area.

While she’s good at rushing enemies and in is helpful in teamplay, she falls short in some 1v1s until you’ve mastered her style of gameplay.

Teo





Teo is a fragger in Concord who belongs to the Ranger class and brings improved weapon recoil to the table as a crew bonus. He has good mobility and can double jump and double dodge consecutively while firing his rifle or pistol.

However, Teo’s weapons aren’t as effective as his grenade abilities, including a smoke grenade that can bamboozle enemies and throw them off guard. Smoke lets him disengage, or engage with his team to take a fight. He can also throw frag grenades that come in handy for camping enemies.

Daw





Daw is a Tactician and one of the best healers in Concord. Even though his hitboxes are big, he’s one of the best support characters your team can have. He places health pods for teammates and summons shield domes that protect your allies against incoming fire.

He also has a burst rifle that has minimum recoil and boasts large health that allows you to be the frontline of any crew. While Daw mostly underperforms in 1v1 battles, with team-based strategy and proper comms, he can be a real asset to any team.

Vale





Vale is the only sniper in Concord and is quite good at inflicting heavy damage on enemies. If you’re looking to hit trick shots with a sniper, Vale’s abilities allow you to leap in the air while quick sniping or no scoping your opponents in a single shot.

She can also strategically place Trip Mines near the opposing team’s spawn areas or campers to make way for her team to push forward. While her secondary weapon is not as powerful, Vale is meant to shine when you’re attacking at a distance.

Lennox





Lennox is a pure DPS play Freegunner in Concord who belongs to the Warden class. He’s great at damaging enemies with his Handguns but requires you to consistently land headshots to maintain the same damage output.

Other than that, Lennox’s health regeneration abilities come in handy while he’s closing in on opponents and throwing an exploding knife for a final blow. Overall, he’s great to use if you aim well and like heavy-hitting gunplay in FPS games.

B-Tier characters in Concord

Emari





Emari is an exceptional tank with high DPS and survivability. She belongs to the Anchor class, which can dominate frontlines and support the team effectively. Emari has solid defensive options, such as granting armor to allies or summoning a shield barrier around herself.

She also has enough health to challenge opponents and keep them back while your team pushes in for an attack. However, there are Freegunners who can overpower her with their quick maneuvers and abilities, meaning Emari falls short of higher tiers.

Kyps





Kyps is a lot of fun to play as in Concord. She’s a Tactician class Freegunner that enables stealth on every dodge where you can sneak in near or behind the enemy within a few seconds. She fires a rather basic Silenced Pistol but doesn’t have any offensive abilities that can damage the opposing team.

However, Kyps shines as a supporting character who throws trackers on walls that reveal enemy locations. She also has throwables that disrupt enemy abilities and break their shields for your teammates to push forward.

Duchess





Duchess is a Ranger in Concord whose primary objective is to build walls to block the enemy team’s path and cause an AoE blast damage around the opposing team’s base. She carries a Submachine Gun which is fairly decent but she can perform well when the entire team has great coordination.

However, standalone Duchess is an average Freegunner who is best used only when your team needs a high-skill player to defend them in locked locations.

Bazz





Bazz requires high skill to master in Concord. She’s a Haunt-class Freegunner who tracks enemies through walls and throws deadly knives at them.

Her lunging strike is deadly and deals critical damage to enemies. She can also do spinning attacks with knives to inflict a decent area damage. Bazz’s mobility abilities are useful, allowing her to dodge and strafe sideways while attacking the enemy. This is perfect for 1v1.

Ultimately, your success with Bazz depends on your skill set and how effectively your teammates support your attack and strategy.

C-Tier characters in Concord

Jabali





Jabali is the weakest healer and support character in Concord. He’s a Ranger class Freegunner who heals allies and damages enemies using orbs.

Unfortunately, Jabali’s heals are too slow and he carries a weak weapon that almost does no damage to enemies. It’s like he’s being carried the entire time by his team and he’s just there to offer his medic services, even though he falls short there as well.

Daveers





Daveers is an AoE character who is great at clearing out areas. She belongs to the Breacher class and throws grenades and Burnite pools toward enemies that inflict overtime damage.

She’s got a strong area denial quality but lacks consistent damage output when it comes to 1v1 battles. Daveers performs better in objective modes than in direct combat scenarios where weapon efficacy matters most.

Lark





Lark is simply a spore monster in Concord that performs exactly as you expect him to, providing minimal team buffs and nothing more. He throws Spore pods around the map that slow down enemies and deal almost no damage while they’re in it.

His Crew Bonus, which increases reload speed for the entire team, comes in handy. Apart from that, though, it’s best to avoid using Lark as a Freegunner in Concord.

That’s our Concord character tier list with the best Freegunners you can use. Be sure to check out if it runs on a Steam Deck, and all maps and modes. To stay in the loop on upcoming content in the game, we’ve got everything you need in our main hub.

