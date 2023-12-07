Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora mission list: how many campaign missions are there?

If you are looking for an Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora mission list, your search has ended. Whether you are curious about how long the game goes, or where you are in the story, we have you covered.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gives players the unique opportunity to explore an unbroken Pandora for the first time. The adventure you go on will take you all over the Western Frontier, across many different biomes, and three different regions of the fantastical moon.

As you travel, you will meet clans and try to unite them under resistance against the RDA, the company tearing apart the landscape to maximize every profit. It’s your job to lead the pushback and take the fight to the bad guys.

If you’ve already started your journey and are wondering where exactly you are in the story, we can help with that. If you know the name of the quest you are on in the game, you can use it to find your place on our list below. Here’s the game’s entire mission list.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora campaign missions list

There are 31 missions in the main path of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. They vary in length, but together, they should take you around 20-25 hours to complete. Here is the complete list if you’re looking for your place in the story:

Awakening

Pandora

Welcome to the Resistance

Songs of the Ancestor

Becoming

The Aranahe Clan

Eywa’s Blessing

The Missing Hunter

A Queen’s Vision

The Eye of Eywa

Take Flight

Those Who Guide US

Pushing Back

The Wandering Clan

Hunters Hunter

The Lodge

The Weeping Gorge

Call to Battle

Combined Forces

A Victory Celebration

Escape Plan

Loss and Ruin

The Hidden Clan

Shadows of the Past

A New Plan

Into the Fog

Revelations

A Distant Storm

Rising Pressue

A Hidden Weakness

Last Strike

That’s what you need to know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s main campaign. While you’re here, check some of our other guides for the game below:

