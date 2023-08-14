Armored Core 6: How to save & use checkpoints

Welcome to the sprawling, dystopian world of Armored Core 6, the latest installment in a franchise that has captivated fans for over two decades. FromSoftware has finally made a new game and here are some basics about how its save system works.

Since its inception, the Armored Core series has been the paragon of mech-based video games. With a unique blend of RPG elements, strategic combat, and an engrossing storyline, the series has managed to build a loyal fan base.

Stepping into the cockpit of Armored Core 6 feels familiar yet refreshingly new. Early footage and trailers show that FromSoftware knows how to distance itself from its Souls games and create intense, high-octane mech warfare. With that being said, questions have been raised concerning the game’s save system, and we can, hopefully, answer that for you today.

How to save in Armored Core 6

The only way Armored Core 6 players can save is when the game decides to auto-save, you cannot manually save in Armored Core 6.

On the plus side though, while a complete lack of manual saves might initially alarm some players, don’t worry as the devs have something else in place for you – automatic checkpoints.

As you navigate through missions, the game will frequently save your progress. These checkpoints are generously placed, ensuring that you won’t lose much ground should you need to leave mid-mission or if you, unfortunately, face a mission failure.

While the lack of a manual save option might seem daunting, the automatic checkpoint system in Armored Core 6 is intuitive and player-friendly. If you do need to use a checkpoint after dying, you get full health and can access your Garage to tune your mech and take a different approach.

