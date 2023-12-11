All characters & voice actors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The wonderful world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is packed with memorable characters that will accompany you throughout your journey to save the planet from the RDA. Here’s the complete list of the voice actors that bring life to both Na’vi and human NPCs in Ubisoft’s game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora not only has three different voice choices for the protagonist to pick but also a vast cast of important characters you’ll have to play alongside.

Some of their voices might sound familiar, and that’s because many of them are highly experienced voice actors.

Some of them are known for roles across different media like TV shows or movies, as well as other popular Ubisoft games. Here’s the complete list of voice actors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and where you might’ve heard them before.

All voice actors and the characters they play in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Alice Snaden/Patrick Emmanuel Abellard/Ess Hödlmoser (Protagonist)

The game offers three different voices for the protagonist. The default female one is in charge of Alice Snaden, known for her role of Lydia in the period drama Alias Grace or a couple of Murdoch Mysteries episodes.

The default male voice is Patrick Emmanuel Abellard, from Assassin’s Creed Nexus, or the movie Misanthrope, with Shailene Woodley.

Finally, the third option is Ess Hödlmoser, known for their role of Cindy in Amazon Studios’ The Boys or M in Motherland: Fort Salem. They’ve also done stunt work in The Expanse and motion capture for Pennywise on the newest It adaptation.

Andreas Apergis (Jhon Mercer)

UBISOFT John Mercer is the main villain of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Andreas’ work with Ubisoft goes a long way back. He’s been part of almost every Assassin’s Creed game, including the later ones like Black Flag, Rogue, Syndicate, Origins, and Odyssey. He’s also appeared on TV shows like Wynona Earp and Star Trek: Discovery, and movies such as X-Men: Days of Future Past, or Riddick playing the role of Krone.

Karen Glave (Dr. Alma Cortez)

Dr. Alma Cortez is the protagonist’s savior and the founder of the Resistance.

The voice behind Dr. Cortez is a very experimented one. Karen Glave has been part of iconic movies such as The Tuxedo with Jackie Chan and The Day After Tomorrow with Dennis Quaid. But she’s mostly known for portraying Aye in the TV show American Gods.

Maev Beaty (Anufi)

UBISOFT Anufi is the master healer and tsahik of the Kame-tire clan.

Maev Beaty has been part of many important projects like the TV shows Murdoch Mysteries and Nurses, and movies like Hamlet and Dream Scenario. Recently, she played a major role as the Narrator in Beau is Afraid, starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Tamara Brown (Nefika)

UBISOFT Nefika is part of the Aranahe clan, and acts as a guide to the main character.

Like many others on the list, Tamara’s work in video games is vast. She’s been part of titles like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, The Outer Worlds. and Outriders. Her work on TV includes appearances in Three Pines, Alert, and Temps de chein.

Mylene Dinh-Robic (Priya Chen)

UBISOFT Priya is a biologist who left the RDA to join the Resistance.

Mylene’s credits list might be the longest one out of all the cast members. She’s recognized for her role as Olivia Fawcett in The Listener TV show, and Beatrice Hamelin in 19-2. Recently, she was part of The Outer Worlds, Outriders, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy games.

Dusan Dukic (So’lek)

UBISOFT So’lek lost most of his clan during the Battle of the Hallelujah Mountains, and swore revenge on humans.

Dusan has loaned his voice for several games, including old and new Assassin’s Creed titles like Brotherhood and Valhalla, Far Cry 2, Watch Dogs, and Outriders. He’s also been part of big movies like Birdman and Misanthrope.

Sterling Jarvis (Mokasa)

UBISOFT Mokasa is the chief advisor to Anufi in the Jame’tire clan.

Known for his role as MM’s dad in The Boys, Sterling Jarvis has been part of many other shows such as Covert Affairs, Suits, and Nikita.

Patrick Kwok-Choon (Nor)

One of the TAP Program members managed to escape alongside the protagonist.

Patrick is best known for portraying Lt. Gen. Rhys in Star Trek: Discovery. He’s also been part of Wynona Earp, Skymed, and SurrealEstate. If his voice sounds familiar, it is because he has worked in the gaming industry as Ajay Ghale in Far Cry 6.

Chimwemwe Miller (Ka’nat)

UBISOFT Ka’nat is the leader of the Aranahe Clan and father of Etuwa.

Another Ubisoft veteran. Miller has been part of many of the studio’s projects such as Assassin’s Creed III and IV, Rogue, Origins, Mirage, Far Cry 5 and 6, Riders Republic, as well as The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Cara Ricketts (Etuwa)

UBISOFT Daughter of Ka’nat, and eventual successor to the Aranahe Clan.

Even though she’s been a part of games like Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Far Cry 5 and 6, she’s mostly known for her TV work. Cara Ricketts has appeared in the Netflix adaptation of Anne with an E, the iconic show Orphan Black starring Tatiana Maslany, The Resident, and Manifest.

Other voice actors:

Evan Stern (Teylan)

Hanneke Talbot (Ri’nela)

Natalie Sharp (Minang)

Angela Harding (Warona Setshwaelo)

Chase Lo (Okul)

David McNally (Entu)

Aiden Dawn (Koranu)

That’s everything we know about the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s characters and their voice actors. For more game content, check out our guides below:

