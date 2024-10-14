How to defeat Ultra Instinct Goku in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Episode Battle

Jiren’s Episode Battle campaign has you face Ultra Instinct Goku in an epic yet truly difficult battle. Here are the best tips and tricks for defeating Goku in his strongest form.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has finally arrived. The new installment in the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi franchise is already proving to be a smash hit with fans and the wider gaming community.

While the game has a huge roster of online modes, Sparking Zero allows fans to relieve some of the anime’s best moments via its campaign mode, Episode Battle.

Throughout Episode Battle mode, particular fights prove much more difficult than others. While the battle against Great Ape Vegeta during Goku’s campaign has gone viral for being hard to complete, other boss battles are even harder.

During Jiren’s campaign, the most brutal battle across all Episode campaigns pops up, wherein you have to defeat Ultra Instinct Goku during the Tournament of Power.

For those who have managed to unlock Jiren’s campaign and are having trouble taking down Ultra Instinct Goku, here are some of the best tips and tricks you need to know.

When do you face Ultra Instinct Goku?

During the second last battle in Jiren’s Sparking timeline, The Defeated, you’ll first be required to defeat Android 17, SSGSS Vegeta, Golden Frieza, and Goku.

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Not only do you have to defeat all four characters in one battle, but when you eventually take down Goku, he powers up into his full Ultra Instinct form and recovers all his health.

As this is a Sparking pathway, you cannot lower the difficulty from the default setting, which makes this showdown between Ultra Instinct Goku all the more challenging.

For those who have made it to this part in Jiren’s Episode Battle mode and are shaking their heads in frustration, here are the best tips and tricks to help you successfully take down Ultra Instinct Goku.

How to defeat Ultra Instinct Goku

Dexerto/Bandai Namco

Goku is almost impossible to hit when he transforms into Ultra Instinct during The Defeated Episode Battle. He will dodge your close-range attacks almost every time, so trying to punch for punch is a lost cause.

What’s more, if he manages to land just one Ki attack on you, let alone his special Sparking move, Jiren’s health will deplete dramatically.

While there are multiple ways to take him down, here is a tried-and-true method and some handy tips to defeat Goku in his Ultra Instinct form.

Make use of Jiren’s Mediation technique

As mentioned above, you must defeat multiple other characters before fighting Ultra Instinct Goku. Naturally, Jiren will take a few hits throughout the battle, but thankfully, one of his moves, Meditation, allows him to restore a whole bar of health.

It’s not something you can constantly execute, as it requires you to save up your skill count to four; however, having as much health as possible before facing Ultra Instinct Goku is vital.

As such, I recommend using Mediation at least twice throughout The Defeated so that when Goku does transform and recovers all his health, you’re not left with just one health bar because it’ll be almost impossible to defeat him.

However, use Mediation before Jiren enters his Full Power form. Otherwise, the move will be gone, and you’ll have no way to recover your health.

Charge up your Sparking meter as much as you can

As mentioned above, landing a single punch on Goku is almost impossible when he’s in his Ultra Instinct form.

Therefore, the best technique to defeat Ultra Instinct Goku is to hit him with Ki attacks. However, when you try to create some distance to charge up your Ki, he will not let up and will always be right on your back, ready to strike.

I only managed to land a punch or kick on Goku by engaging him at close range, throwing a few punches he inevitably dodged, Instant Transmitting behind him, and then knocking him across the map.

While he’s flying across the map from the blow, you’ll have some breathing room to charge up your Ki meter and then deal some real damage.

If you don’t start strong, restart

This is a slog of a battle, and getting off to the right start is vital. If you’ve already taken heaps of damage against Andriod 17, Vegeta, and Golden Frieza before Goku even appears, restart the Episode.

Honestly, there is no shame in it, and without almost full health against Ultra Instinct Goku, it would be extremely hard to take him down.

Following these tips and tricks when facing Ultra Instinct Goku in Jiren’s Sparking Episode pathway in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s campaign will make this showdown much easier.

Otherwise, you’ll likely be stuck for hours trying to complete it.

For those making their way through Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero’s Episode Battle mode, check out how to unlock and complete all what-if scenarios across each character’s campaigns.

Furthermore, you can also check out the best characters in Sparking Zero, how to increase Character Proficiency as well as how to unlock all characters in the game.