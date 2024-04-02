All Content Warning monsters & how to escape them

To survive an adventure in Content Warning, you’ll need to know all the monsters and how to get away from them. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Emerging from the shadows, Content Warning has risen to unprecedented popularity despite only being out for a short time. Naturally, its free 24 hours certainly helped fans get into the freaky horror co-op experience, but it’s clear the variety of monsters and exciting gameplay has kept those players hooked.

However, without a general understanding of all the monsters in Content Warning, escaping their clutches can prove a little tricky. So, here are all the monsters in Content Warning as well as how to escape them.

Article continues after ad

All monsters in Content Warning and how to escape them

Landfall

It’s worth noting, the monsters don’t have full names in Content Warning. Instead, users have found their names in the game’s files, so we will be referring to them as such.

Monster How to escape them Angler — BigSlap Avoid being spotted Bombs Avoid getting sucked in by it by running away and using walls to separate you BarnacleBall Avoid all webs and stay out of its way Dog Don’t get spotted Ear Move quietly and slowly EyeGuy — Flicker — Ghost — Harpoon / Knif Dodge the knife swings until it runs away Jello Keep away from it Larva — Mouthe — Slurper — Snatcho — Spider Avoid all webs and stay out if its way Weeping — Zombe —

When we encounter more enemies and manage to escape them, we’ll update this article so be sure to bookmark it and check back soon.

Article continues after ad

Is Content Warning free to play? | Content Warning: How to change faces | Can you play Content Warning by yourself? | Can you play Content Warning offline? | Content Warning: All unlockable upgrades & gadgets