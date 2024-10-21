YouTuber streaming in “solitary confinement” for a month to test if he goes insane

A YouTube creator called Norme is currently over 100 hours into his attempt to livestream in “solitary confinement” for a whole month – but his behaviour is already beginning to concern viewers.

Just the latest in his wild stream challenges, Norme, who has over 1 million subscribers, is presumably hoping to go viral with his solitary confinement challenge, and “to test if I go insane” – according to the titles of the VODs.

He began the challenge on October 16, just months after his viral no-sleep challenge. Norme is also earning some revenue with the stream through super chats with challenges such as $5 for a handstand, $20 for “straightjacket for 15 mins”, and $50 for “mouth tape for one hour.”

Article continues after ad

Making the challenge even more difficult, he is doing it in complete darkness. The camera points down from the ceiling into a small storage space, which has barely enough room for a mattress on the floor.

As of day five, Norme is already behaving erratically, rambling about “intergalactic aliens” and making odd, almost demonic noises. While some viewers suspect he is just playing up to the camera, others are genuinely concerned.

Article continues after ad

“He needs help,” said one viewer as the clock ticked past 133 hours. Another viewer exclaimed “STOP TORTURING URSELF FOR VIEWS!”

Article continues after ad

Some are not so convinced though, with one suggesting his performance is award-worthy: “Give bro an oscar for going absolutely insane.”

YouTube: Norme

Like most of these streams, text-to-speech messages are also turned on. This allows viewers to have their messages read out via speaker for Normee and all other viewers to hear. Whether this in fact defeats the purpose of “solitary confinement” is also debated among chatters.

Norme does also occassionally leave the room, presumably to use the bathroom or eat, although it’s not clear as his communication has become increasingly nonsensical.

Article continues after ad

Who is Norme?

Norme is a content creator with just over a million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. His usual content often revolved around Roblox, as well as typical video formats like tier lists and various videos about MrBeast.

YouTube: Norme Norme made Roblox videos, and content about MrBeast, before switching more to livestreaming.

His video uploads slowed in 2024 though, with his most recent over 5 months ago. Instead, he has moved on to various livestreaming challenges. These included his viral “staying awake challenge”, in which he attempted to break the world record for longest time without sleep.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He failed to break the record, clocking in at 264 hours in the end. The official record stands at 453 hours.

Despite concerns about his health, a sleep expert told Dexerto that as a one-off challenge, Norme was unlikely to suffer any major health consequences from his lack of sleep.

He has also tried to break the record for “longest time without blinking”, before moving on to this latest extreme stream challenge.