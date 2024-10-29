MrBeast invites IShowSpeed to $1m Halloween house to scare him as much as possible

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has threatened to scare IShowSpeed “s*itless” with his $1 million haunted house that he has set up for Halloween.

Even though Halloween is typically best enjoyed by going outside and trick or treating, content creators manage to get in on the act too. Over the years, we’ve seen streamers play marathons of spooky games, visit haunted houses, and even take part in their own costume parties.

Well, this year, MrBeast is taking things to another level. The YouTube star, who still has the most subscribers on a single channel, has devised a haunted house worth around $1 million. His goal? Well, that would be to scare streaming star IShowSpeed.

Donaldson put the idea to Speed on October 28 as the IRL streamer visited the 2024 Balon d’Or ceremony in Paris, France.

“Speed, what are you doing on October 30 at 8pm? Ok, this is bigger than the football event. October 30th at 8pm, I’ve got everything set up, I’ve built a crazy haunted house to celebrate Halloween for you, I want you to stream it,” the YouTuber said.

“Speed, I spent over $1m in trying to scare you s*itless. I’ll see you then.”

The streaming star was left a little bemused by the invite, but it’s not like he’s not done similar videos with MrBeast before. Speed took part in the Total Wipeout course that Donaldson built and featured in his underground city video as well.

Plus, he isn’t a stranger to spooky stuff. Before his recent hiatus, Speed had been playing through horror games like Outlast. So, even though MrBeast will be turning up the scariness, Speed has been preparing somewhat.

After he’s done that, maybe he’ll start his long-awaited tour of Australia too. He has promised that to fans.