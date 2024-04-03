Content Warning: All Emotes & how to use them

Content Warning’s Emotes are a key part of improving your SpookTube channel. Here is our breakdown of each Emote and how to use them.

Content Warning, a brand-new horror multiplayer experience, is making waves throughout the gaming industry. The new title is raking in major numbers on Steam and already becoming one of the most talked-about games in 2024.

The goal of Content Warning is simple. With a team of four, players must traverse through various mysteries and locations, capture any supernatural moments and upload said content to the in-game social media app SpookTube. The aim is to garner as many views for your videos as possible.

One of the easiest and most effective ways to improve views on your SpookTube channel is by using Emotes. Emotes will make other players pose in funny ways or do some sort of movement. Capturing these moments on camera is a surefire way to increase viewership on your SpookTube account.

With that being said, here is the full list of Emotes you can unlock in Content Warning and how to use them.

Content Warning: All Emotes & their cost

Content Warning’s Emotes are split into two categories. Here is the full rundown of all Emotes and how much they cost to buy.

Caring – $50

Ancient Gestures 3 – $80

Applause – $100

Confused – $120

Workout 1 – $150

Ancient Gestures 2 – $220

Dance 103 – $300

Dance 102 – $400

Dance 101 – $500

Yoga – $500

Backflip p1 – $600

Workout – $750

Gymnastics – $800

Thumbnail 1 – $800

Thumbnail 2 – $900

Ancient Gestures 1 – $1000

How to use Emotes in Content Warning

To emote in Content Warning, simply hit T on your keyboard. However, it’s important to note that this is the default keybind for the action. Therefore, the key you need to hit might change depending on your setup.

The best time to Emote in Content Warning is right in front of a monster. Capturing this moment is a surefire way to bring in major views on your SpookTube account.

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about Content Warning’s Emote feature and how to use it.