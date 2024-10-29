The 30 scariest zombie games to play this Halloween

Do you smell something rotten and hear the sound of shuffling feet? It can only mean one thing: our list of the scariest zombie games has finally risen from the grave.

Since the 80s and the release of Zombie Zombie on the ZX Spectrum (ask your grandparents), zombies have been part of the horror gaming landscape. Yet, it wasn’t until the ‘90s and a little game called Resident Evil crawled its way into our living rooms that the genre exploded in popularity.

Since then, there have been literally hundreds of games released featuring cannibalistic corpses, desperate survivors, and hungry mutated monsters. With so many ghoulish games released each year, though, it can be difficult to know which are worth sinking your teeth into.



Well, thankfully, this is a question the Dexerto gaming team has been dying to answer, so we’ve worked out the best games in this rotten genre. Enjoy! Just be careful not to get bitten!

30. DayZ (2013)

Bohemia Interactive

What it’s about: Set in the Republic of Chernarus, DayZ puts you (and other players) in the well-worn shoes of someone trying to survive a zombie apocalypse.

Why we like it: Sandbox survival game DayZ manages to capture the spirit of most zombie movies better than other games on this list. You see, the real danger in DayZ isn’t the ghouls roaming the city. It’s the other players who might bump you off to get their hands on your resources. It’s those interactions that made this a game worth playing. It’s sort of like a weird social experiment that allows you to see what you’d really be like if the dead did start to walk the Earth.

Words by Tom Percival

29. Call of Duty: World at War – Zombies (2008)

Activision

What it’s about: A cooperative spin on the classic Call of Duty formula, the hidden Zombies mode trapped you and three friends on a map and tasked you with surviving against wave after wave of undead soldiers.

Why we like it: The CoD community fondly remembers World at War, and much of that is down to Zombies — a hidden mode unlocked after completing the campaign that went on to become a series mainstay.

While it would evolve and grow much more complex in later years, the OG Zombies map Nacht der Untoten (Night of the Undead) was beautifully simple. Earning cash for kills and repairing windows, gambling it all on another visit to the Random Box, before inevitably being overwhelmed by the ever-growing hordes, was an additive loop that had us saying “one more run” until the energy drinks wore off and the sun was coming up.

Verruckt and Shi No Numa came later as DLC to flesh (pun intended) the mode out with larger maps, Perks, and even more outlandish guns, but there’s something truly special about that first iteration that is unlikely to be topped.

Words by Nathan Warby

28. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 (2016)

PopCap Games

What it’s about: Set after the first game’s events, Garden Warfare 2 sees the plants and zombies go to war once again.

Why we like it: So many of the games on this list are, to be honest, a bit dour. Now, that’s to be expected of the zombie subgenre; stories about the dead rising from the grave to feast on the living aren’t normally comedies, but Garden Warfare 2 bucks that trend. This fun, frantic third-person shooter balances bright colors and bold gameplay with a quirky sense of humor. Arguably, its greatest strength is the different game modes and customization options, which keep this game fresh even after you’ve sunk your teeth into it.

Words by Tom Percival

27. House of the Dead: Overkill

Sega

What it’s about: House of the Dead: Overkill is one of the last hurrahs for both the series and lightgun games in general. It attempts to put a story behind the typical shooting gallery madness, and it’s one of the best ways to experience the genre today.

Why we like it: Has House of the Dead: Overkill aged well? That’s a complicated question to answer. It’s a relic of its time in the best way, offering up an on-rails lightgun shooter you can play without having to spend entirely too much for beers and extra lives at Dave & Busters. Dust off that Wii, and you’ve got a good time waiting for you.

Arcade games are one of the first ways that people experienced the panic of getting overwhelmed by hordes of undead, with you being forced to fork over more quarters when you eventually go down. However, having a House of the Dead game balanced around being a good game and not taking all your quarters makes it one of the best ways to experience the genre.

Words by Carver Fisher

26. Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare (2010)

Rockstar

What it’s about: Following the traumatic events that ended the main story of Red Dead Redemption, DLC Undead Nightmare drops you back into the weary boots of John Marston as he looks to stop a zombie outbreak and cure his family in the process.

Why we like it: Undead Nightmare is the Red Dead Redemption expansion we never knew we needed. Ditching the rootin’ tootin’ cowboys for hordes of zombies might sound like a left turn, but the two complemented each other in unexpected ways.

There’s an underlying goofiness in all of Rockstar’s games, even when they’re telling a story as tragic as RDR, but this DLC allowed the team to really double down. Hunting the four horses of the apocalypse and clearing towns overrun with flesh-eaters was as fun as it was ridiculous, completely flipping the combat and systems from the base game on their head.

It’s not just one of the most impressive expansions of all time but also one of the best zombie games in its own right.

Words by Nathan Warby

25. Resident Evil 3 (2020)

Capcom

What’s it about: The sidequel to Resident Evil 2 follows former S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine’s attempt to escape Raccoon City before its destruction by the US government, hounded every step of the way by Umbrella’s Nemesis project.

Why we like it: The 2020 follow-up to Leon and Claire’s survival story doesn’t quite manage to hit the lofty heights of its predecessor, but Resident Evil 3’s reimagining is a solid (and necessary to maintain any sense of revised franchise continuity) jaunt through Resident Evil’s most iconic setting.

Sadly, despite its reputation, Nemesis proved little more than a budget version of RE2’s Mr. X. However, Jill’s story features expanded gameplay and, for better or worse, a snappier campaign still worth experiencing.

Words by Joe Pring

24. State of Decay 2 (2018)

Undead Labs

What it’s about: Combining survival with multiplayer adventures and an open world, State of Decay 2 places players into a post-apocalyptic landscape where the goal is to survive, build a base, and thrive. All while taking out as many zombies, nests, and tougher enemies as you can.

Why we like it: There are tons of multiplayer zombie games out there, but very few have what State of Decay 2 has. The various DLCs, updates, and brutal combat bring you instantly into the unforgiving nature many come to expect from zombie games. Thankfully, those updates brought the game from a rather questionable release to one of the best zombie titles out there.

Combine that with the freedom to build your own base, use stealth in battles, drive around, complete events, and wield almost any weapon, and you have a recipe for a brilliant zombie adventure, especially with friends.

Words by Jessica Filby

23. Dead Island (2011)

Deep Silver

What it’s about: Dead Island has players stranded on an island infested with zombies, forcing them to scavenge for whatever they can find to make weapons. Or just spam the kick button; you can do that, too.

Why we like it: Dead Island is a game that feels unintentionally funny. Beyond the setup, the story doesn’t really matter. It’s more about having a good time with your friends, sledgehammering some zombies, and grabbing loot to craft some new melee weapons.

There’s something to be said for a game that’s just plain ol’ fun. And, while Dead Island can be a good time solo, you’ll want to grab friends to get the most out of this one. It’s one of the first games to really take advantage of zombie ragdoll physics and a grounded melee system, paving the way for future genre staples like Dying Light.

Words by Carver Fisher

22. I Made a Game with Zombies in It! (2009)

The Gaming Beaver YouTUbe

What it’s about: Ever wanted to mow your way through a seemingly endless tide of zombies? Then I Made a Game with Zombies in It! Is the game for you.

Why we like it: As a Millennial, I can say when, ‘I Made a Game with Zombies in It!’ first came out, we all thought it was hilarious. Sadly, that very 2000s sense of humor has not aged particularly well (u can call me t3h PeNgU1N oF d00m!!!!!!!!), but the actual game is as fun today as it was in 2009, thanks to simple gameplay and intuitive control. All you need to do is shoot the zombies and pick up power-ups; what’s not to love?

Words by Tom Percival

21. Dead Island 2 (2023)

Dambuster Studios

What it’s about: The game itself might as well be undead at this point, considering how many times it had to be revived and rebooted in development. Yet, somehow, this game not only came out, but it’s actually good.

Why we like it: Dead Island 2 tosses out pretty much any seriousness the first game had in favor of delivering a fun experience based on a pretty one-note set of playable characters. Story aside, the gameplay is where this game shines.

The first Dead Island had elemental weapons, but they were mostly just different ways to deal damage. The sequel, meanwhile, makes you feel like a mad chemist. The ability to combine elements for some unique and intuitive interactions creates an incredibly fun and organic combat system. And you can dropkick zombies; it’s hard to mess that up.

Dead Island 2 leans fully into being a dumb video game that’s fun with friends, and it absolutely excels at it.

Words by Carver Fisher

20. Dead Space (2006)

EA

What’s it about: Engineer Isaac Clarke joins the crew of the Kellion to learn the fate of his girlfriend Nicole after the ship she was serving on, the USG Ishimura, goes radio silent in the far reaches of space.

Why we like it: Starved of worthwhile survival horror experiences in the late noughties, 2008’s Dead Space not only managed to scratch the itch for genre lovers but delivered one of the best new IPs of the decade. Resident Evil in space might sound reductive, but the accolade is offered only with affectionate intent.

Visceral took clear inspiration from Capcom’s famed IP and made the formula its own with a well-realized sci-fi universe and a sprinkling of fresh gameplay iterations; surgically dismembering the Ishimura’s Necromorph threat one limb at a time remains one of the most novel in the genre to date.

Words by Joe Pring

19. House of the Dead 2 (1998)

Sega

What’s it about: Two government agents are dispatched to Venice, Italy to evacuate survivors and uncover the source of a zombie outbreak.

Why we like it: It’s a vapid premise, this one, but Sega’s light gun shooter sequel needs nothing so pretentious as a meaningful narrative. This is shlock horror at its absolute finest, where the only matter of import is racking up more undead kills than your mate on a merry jaunt through zombie-infested Italy.

Like its subject matter, light gun shooters are sadly a (un)dead medium, and House of the Dead 2 remains one of the best proponents of a genre revival. It’s pinnacle, pass-the-controller party game material.

Words by Joe Pring

18. Zombi U (2012)

Ubisoft

What it’s about: A zombie apocalypse survivor barricades themselves inside Buckingham Palace while another survivor calling themselves “the Prepper” guides them over the radio – but are their motivations pure?

Why we like it: Zombi U is an old-school survival horror experience that also features a perma-death function. That means if you die, you’ll need to hunt down the zombie of your previous survivor and retrieve their supplies. It’s also staggeringly scary at times, treating every zombie like a legitimate threat to your life rather than cannon fodder. Horror fans who missed it the first time around owe it to themselves to try, especially now the game has been ported and given a visual overhaul.

Words by Sam Smith

17. State of Decay (2013)

Microsoft Studios

What it’s about: When the dead rise in Trumbull Valley, Ed Jones and his fellow survivors must band together if they hope to survive. Thankfully, the US military is on the scene to help… they are here to help, right?

Why we like it: A lot of zombie games put the emphasis on the action, but State of Decay takes a different approach. Instead of trying to gun down the undead, you must use the limited resources of the vast open world to try and survive, forging relationships with other survivors as you do so in the hopes of riding out the apocalypse.

This leads to many cool emergent story moments, and as your limited supplies dwindle, you may be surprised by the decisions you find yourself making as you do whatever you need to do to make it through another day.

Words by Tom Percival

16. The Last of Us Part II (2020)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: The Last of Us Part II picks up four years after the events of the first game. We continue Ellie’s journey in a post-apocalyptic US, right when yet another traumatizing situation forces her to seek revenge.

Why we like it: When a game is as good as The Last of Us, it’s hard for a sequel to meet the players’ expectations. However, TLOU Part II managed to continue Ellie’s story in an interesting way, touching on plenty of important subjects like depression, loss, revenge, survival, and more.

Yes, it created a huge controversy among players due to what takes place during its first hours, but even so, it offered two stories with opposing points of view that allow you to experience human nature in its rawest state in a world with no rules. Plus, its gameplay is top-class. It builds on everything that made the first game great and adds a more fluid combat, new abilities and capacities, freedom to explore, and better graphics.

Words by Raissa Jerez Perazzo

15. Dead Rising 2 (2010)

Capcom

What it’s about: Most zombie games put you in a fight for your life in a hoard of zombies. Dead Rising 2 will toss you into that horde wearing a speedo while taking out huge swathes of the undead with two chainsaws duct-taped to an oar.

Why we like it: Dead Rising 2 hit right around the time that people were getting really, really tired of zombie games. Game developers had tried pretty much anything they could to make the trope interesting, but Dead Rising 2’s stood out.

The first Dead Rising was a good time, but the second turns things up to 11 by really leaning into the ridiculousness and giving the series a distinct identity of its own that it’d fail to live up to in every entry after this one. It’s got the perfect balance of over-the-top madness and genuine character moments to keep you motivated through the difficult process of completing story objectives in time.

You can play Dead Rising 2 for the story and have a good experience, or you can make it a playground and run wild.

Words by Carver Fisher

14. Days Gone (2019)

What it’s about: Step into the shoes of Deacon, a biker doing everything he can to ride out the apocalypse while trying to keep the world’s various factions from killing each other before the zombies get them.

Why we like it: Days Gone isn’t a perfect game, but it gets things right where they count. From the wonderful experience of driving around and upgrading your bike to the game’s well-developed cast of characters and a story that’s surprisingly good, there’s a lot to love here.

Between having some of the best horde tech in any zombie game, some fantastic set pieces, and a world that gradually unfolds before you as you progress through the story, Days Gone stands on its own as a game worth playing. Although, I wouldn’t bet on a sequel coming out any time soon.

Words by Carver Fisher

13. Black Ops 3 zombies (2015)

Activision

What it’s about: Following the 1918 undead outbreak in Dimension 63, Tank” Dempsey, Nikolai Belinski, and Takeo Masaki pursue Richtofen across the multiverse in the hopes of stopping him before he gets his hands on the Summoning Key.

Why we like it: Widely considered the best Zombies mode, Black Ops 3 truly embraces the weird and wonderful. You won’t just be wiping out hordes of the undead. You’ll be time traveling, fighting dragons and giant mechs, while battling unknowable monsters from beyond our dimension. It’s bonkers and brave, and I love it.

Words by Tom Percival

12. Left 4 Dead (2008)

Valve

What’s it about: Four survivors must carve a path through endless waves of undead and escape in Valve’s objective-based first-person shooter, where teamwork is paramount.

Why we like it: You have to hand it to Valve; taking a simple, arguably even derivative concept and molding it into a genre-defining experience is pretty much the studio’s M.O. Left 4 Dead’s lack of front-facing complexity is its greatest merit, though. There are no obtuse or layered systems here to parse. Grab a gun, stock up on restoratives, grab some friends and you’re good to go.

So no repeat run ever felt the same, Left 4 Dead’s AI Director ensured enemy spawns never remained static, staving off any sense of repetition even after a marathon play session.

Words by Joe Pring

11. Project Zomboid (2013)

The Indie Stone

What it’s about: Project Zomboid is the most detailed and realistic zombie survival experience that makes you loot, craft, farm, and survive against unstoppable zombie hordes. It’s entirely customizable so you can make this a relaxing sandbox game or the most hardcore survival game.

Why we like it: Despite it being stuck in Early Access for over a decade, Project Zomboid is addictive in the way that it makes you want to come back for more after falling prey to zombies. Pick your traits and your customize your character in a way that can both hinder and help your progress in-game.

Its deep mechanics and realistic systems make it tough for newcomers, but once you dedicate yourself to learning everything this game has to offer, it becomes one of the greatest zombie games you’ve ever played.

Words by Anyka Pettigrew

10. World War Z (2019)

Saber Interactive

What’s it about: A third-person shooter set in the same universe as the 2013 film of the same name. You can either experience the game in co-op with up to 3 friends or take on hordes of zombies with AI companions. World War Z is made up of distinct PvE campaigns that see different groups of survivors face off against swarms of the undead.

Why we love it: If you want to slay as many zombies as possible, World War Z is the game for you. It can support up to 1,0000 enemies appearing simultaneously, so you’ll need to think fast and work together to get out alive. Any Days Gone fans who loved the Freaker hordes should have this one on their to-play list.

World War Z’s campaigns are as engaging whether you’re playing alone or with friends by your side. Mostly due to the imposing and intimidating zombie hordes that you’ll have to deal with regularly. The sheer size of the enemy mobs is scary, but it’s incredibly satisfying to mow them all down.

The eight playable classes all offer distinct benefits and plenty of replayability. You can specialize in everything from melee weapons to explosives or focus purely on defense. Ultimately, there’s something for every kind of player here.

Words by Joe Pring

9. Telltale Games’ The Walking Dead

Telltale games

What’s it about: Telltale Games’ breakout interactive story adapted from Robert Kirkman’s comic book tells the story of Lee and Clementine’s struggle to survive in the immediate aftermath of a zombie outbreak.

Why we like it: Just like Kirkman’s source material, Telltale’s adaptation bursts with heart, rightly garnering critical acclaim for deft writing and character development. Lee and Clementine’s often uneasy but loving relationship as foster father/daughter is the real star of this show.

While serving as a literal walking catalyst for story progression, the undead outbreak is secondary to exploring the complexities of interpersonal relationships of the still-living on-screen, discerning their motivations and, most importantly, whether they can be trusted.

Words by Joe Pring

8. Plants vs Zombies (2009)

PopCap Games

What it’s about: Plants vs Zombies is a tactical tower defense game that pits your rather unusual garden against hordes of zombies, all with the intention of getting into your home and eating your brain.

Why we like it: Not all zombie games need to paint the monsters as… well, monsters. Sometimes, they can showcase zombies as brainless, hungry creatures who are just trying to get into your home to have a snack.

Plants vs. Zombies combines the whimsical nature of pea-shooting plants or wall-nut shields with an often tense strategy adventure in which correct plant placement is the difference between simple success or a lack of brain by the end. Ultimately, Plants vs. Zombies is one of the silliest, least scary, and most enjoyable zombie games out there. It’s a classic, and for good reason.

Words by Jessica Filby

7. Resident Evil 1 (1996)

Capcom

What it’s about: When a series of disturbing murders in the Arklay forest catch the attention of Raccoon City Special Tactics and Rescue Service (STARS), Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine are dispatched to investigate. When they’re attacked by ravenous dogs, however Chris and Jill are forced to escape into the nearby Spencer Mansion where they discover something far more terrifying than a simple serial killer.

Why we like it: The game that launched the Resident Evil franchise may seem quaint by modern standards, but this was a revolutionary title back in the ‘90s. Boasting impressive graphics (for the time), engaging gameplay, and a compelling plot it’s easy to see why it was such a success on the original PlayStation.

Even now, its impressive use of sound and music (combined with that infernal-locked camera) makes it a surprisingly atmospheric and tense play. However, the less said about the voice acting, the better.

Words by Tom Percival

6. Dying Light (2015)

Techland

What it’s about: Set in the fictional Middle Eastern city of Harran, Dying Light puts you in control of Kyle Crane, who’s sent into the city during a zombie outbreak to retrieve a file that could help scientists create a cure for the virus.

Why we like it: Dying Light brilliantly captures the fevered desperation of trying to survive a zombie outbreak with limited resources. This makes the early campaign something of a nightmare. Still, as you play, completing the brilliant side quests, gathering XP, and exploring the city, you’ll quickly learn how to deal with a herd of zombies… or at least you will during the day because once the sun sets, the game becomes a terrifying fight for survival.

Words by Tom Percival

5. Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Capcom

What’s it about: Rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy enters Raccoon City to start his first day on the job, only to discover it overrun by zombies. Joining forces with Claire Redfield, who is in search of her brother Chris, the pair attempt to escape the living nightmare at any cost.

Why we like it: Despite being a grossly oversaturated trope by 2019, Capcom managed, yet again, to make the walking dead scary again and modernize survival horror in the process. As forefathers of the genre, it’s hardly surprising that Capcom was the studio to pull off such a feat, but thanks to smart game design and the genius decision to vastly expand Mr. X’s role from the original, Resident Evil 2’s acclaimed remake is pinnacle zombie fare.

Words by Sam Smith

4. Dead Rising (2006)

Capcom

What’s it about: Photographer Frank West finds himself trapped in a shopping mall at the height of a zombie outbreak in Capcom’s terrific riff on George A. Romero’s iconic Dawn of the Dead.

Why we like it: Dead Rising realizes the dream our inner child has always wanted to come true. What would you do if, for one day only, you were given a free pass to treat a shopping mall as your playground, where price tags were no barrier to consumerism?

Throw in an inexhaustible supply of zombies to serve as fodder for your playtime, and it’s no wonder Frank West took so long to escape the Willamette Mall. He was just having too much fun.

Words by Joe Pring

3. Left 4 Dead 2 (2009)

Valve

What it’s about: Left 4 Dead 2 takes a group of 4 ragtag survivors and funnels them through a number of varied campaigns, all while mutated zombies do everything they can to overwhelm you.

Why we like it: Left 4 Dead 2 is, in essence, the perfect co-op zombie experience. Immaculate sound design that makes it feel like the world ebbs and flows, unique zombies that require teamplay to take down and counter, and a whole slew of campaign objectives and settings that make each level feel unique; this game has it all.

While Left 4 Dead 2 suffers as a single-player experience, it’s hard to beat if you can grab a group of friends and tackle the hordes together. It’s a shame that Valve has let this series lie dormant for so long, but modders have revived it by tearing this game apart with mods in the best way.

The standard base game is there for you if you want it, but you can also fight Pepsi Man and Shrek as a ragtag crew of anime girls if that’s more your speed. There’s a certain beauty in being able to do whatever you want with a game.

Words by Carver Fisher

2. Resident Evil 4 (2005)

Capcom

What it’s about: The game that defined the modern third-person shooter, Resident Evil 4’s over-the-top action marked a new direction not only for the RE franchise but for the games industry as a whole.

Why we like it: Resident Evil 4 may not have the best story, but there’s a reason it’s worth playing today even with a remake being out. The gameplay here is tuned just right despite this being one of the earliest attempts at an over-the-shoulder style first-person shooter. Third-person shooters were nothing new, but RE4’s mechanical execution in this area makes it one of the most influential games of all time.

That combined with a combat system that rewards accuracy in a variety of ways, an enthralling metagame between weapon upgrades and inventory organization, and a ton of memorable levels and setpieces make Resident Evil 4 one of the best games ever made.

If you haven’t played it, you should. And, considering it’s the least exclusive console game ever made, you can play it on almost anything in 2024.

Words by Carver Fisher

1. The Last Of Us (2013)

Naughty Dog

What it’s about: After a cordyceps infection plagues the world, society is plunged into chaos – but a cure could be possible after one girl is found to be immune to the disease. It’s up to Joel to get her to the scientists that can help.

Why we like it: Sure, technically, the cordyceps infection doesn’t make the enemies zombies in The Last of Us. But they’re brainless, shambling monsters that spell death to anyone they bite, so it’s close enough.

The Last of Us shaped a generation of games. Its spellbinding story takes players on a rollercoaster of emotion using tough decisions and beautifully rounded characters to warm or shatter our hearts. Whether it’s the memorable story, fantastic world, or flawed characters that draw you in, it’s tough to argue just how fantastic The Last of Us really is.

Words by Jessica Filby



