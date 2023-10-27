Alan Wake 2 voice actors: All cast & characters

Alan Wake 2 has just been released, and there’s a great cast of characters in the game who are brought to life by a talented voice cast. Here’s a rundown of every voice actor in the game and when you may have heard their voices before.

After 13 long years the long-awaited sequel to Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2, has finally arrived and this is a much darker tale than the original game. The titular protagonist finds himself trapped in the Dark Place, and a new face Saga Anderson is tasked with investigating a mystery connected to the writer in the Famalier town of Bright Falls.

As you progress through the story, you’ll meet plenty of interesting characters who have all been brought to life by a talented cast of voice actors, and you’ll likely recognize some of them from their previous work in games and TV.

So, here’s a rundown of every voice actor in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 voice cast

There are six actors portraying Alan Wake 2’s main characters, and you can find a rundown of them all below. The cast members are:

Alan Wake 2 voice actors

Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake / Matthew Porretta

Returning from the previous game, Matthew Porretta again stars as protagonist Alan Wake. The actor has appeared in various film and television roles over the years, including Dan Rubin on Beverly Hills, 90210 and Will Scarlet O’Hara in Robin Hood: Men in Tights.

In addition to playing Alan Wake in other Remedy Games like Quantum Break, Porretta also played Control‘s Dr. Casper Darling. Other video game roles include additional voices in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Online.

Saga Anderson / Melanie Liburd

Alan Wake 2’s second playable character is Saga Anderson, an FBI agent and the subject of the story Wake is writing. Saga is played by Melanie Liburd, a British actress known for her roles on various TV shows. Major credits include Zoe Baker on This Is Us, Red Priestess on Game of Thrones, and Jenna on The Idol.

Alan Wake 2 is Liburd’s first video game credit.

Mr. Door / David Harewood

After being referenced in Control, Remedy fans will finally learn more about Mr. Door in Alan Wake 2. He’s played by David Harewood, who is best known for his roles as David Estes on Homeland and J’onn J’onzz/Martian Manhunter and Hank Henshaw/Cyborg Superman in Supergirl.

Harewood’s other video game roles include Staff Sergeant Usef Omar in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and Captain Quinton Cole in Battlefield 3.

Alex Casey / James McCaffrey

James McCaffery plays Alex Casey, Saga’s FBI partner who shares a name with the an in-game book series written by Alan Wake. The character has been teased in other Remedy titles and, like Mr. Door, players will finally be able to learn more about him in this game.

Gamers, particularly Remedy fans, will likely recognize McCaffery for his role as Max Payne. He also played Zachariah Trench in Control. Other credits include Jimmy Keefe in Rescue Me, Gordon Specter on Suits, and Maximillian “Max” Tatum on Jessica Jones.

Ahti / Martii Suosalo

Reprising his role from Control, Finnish actor Marii Suosalo is back as mysterious “janitor” Ahti – a performance that earned him a BAFTA. Most of Suosalo’s roles are in Finnish film and television, including Toivo Parikka in Laugh or Die and Irwin Goodman in The Rose of the Rascal.

Kiran Estevez / Janina Gavankar

American actress Janina Gavankar plays Federal Bureau of Control agent Kiran Estevez, a character that was mentioned in Control. She is best known for television roles such as Eva “Papi” Torres on The L Word, McKenna Hall on Arrow, and Luna Garza on True Blood.

Gavankar also has some gaming credits, including Amita in Far Cry 4, Freddie in Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, and Sinmara in God of War Ragnarok.

