Alan Wake 2 complete mission list: All Alan Wake & Saga Anderson chapters
Alan Wake 2 is a monstrous sequel from Remedy, the studio’s biggest game to date with well over 20 hours of gameplay to keep you hooked. But exactly how many chapters can you expect for each protagonist? Here’s the full rundown.
Thirteen years on from the original cliffhanger, Remedy has finally made good on the anticipation of a sequel, releasing Alan Wake 2 to near-unanimous critical acclaim. As the studio’s biggest leap forward to date and with its horrifying genre pivot, we praised it in our own review as one of 2023’s brightest new releases.
Rather than spending the full journey with the troubled writer, however, Alan Wake 2 introduces a new protagonist in Saga Anderson. But just how much time do you spend with each of the game’s two main characters?
Here’s the full rundown on every mission in Alan Wake 2 for both the titular character and the newcomer.
How many chapters are there in Alan Wake 2?
Alan Wake 2 boasts 19 story missions in total, with 10 of them spent playing as Saga and the remaining nine as Alan Wake himself.
For the first few chapters, Remedy forces your hand as the devs introduce you to both characters. However, before long, you’re able to swap between the pair on the fly, progressing the story in any order you so choose.
So whether you’re pushing on as a single protagonist or splitting your time up equally, you’ll likely want to know just how many chapters each character has. Below is the full list to keep you on track.
Saga Anderson mission list
- Return 0: The Cult
- Return 1: Invitation
- Return 2: The Heart
- Return 3: Local Girl
- Return 4: No Chance
- Return 5: Old Gods
- Return 6: Scratch
- Return 7: Summoning
- Return 8: Deerfest
- Return 9: Come Home
Alan Wake mission list
- Initiation 1: Late Night
- Initiation 2: Casey
- Initiation 3: Haunting
- Initiation 4: We Sing
- Initiation 5: Room 665
- Initiation 6: Return
- Initiation 7: Masks
- Initiation 8: Zane’s Film
- Initiation 9: Gone
So that’s the full rundown on every chapter in Alan Wake 2, at least for the time being. With two major expansions planned, there’s bound to be plenty more to draw you back to Bright Falls in the near future.
Not only that, but New Game Plus and the addition of Nightmare difficulty could add plenty of replay value as well, so we’ll keep you posted here if any future chapters shake things up.