Alan Wake 2 complete mission list: All Alan Wake & Saga Anderson chapters

Alan Wake 2 is a monstrous sequel from Remedy, the studio’s biggest game to date with well over 20 hours of gameplay to keep you hooked. But exactly how many chapters can you expect for each protagonist? Here’s the full rundown.

Thirteen years on from the original cliffhanger, Remedy has finally made good on the anticipation of a sequel, releasing Alan Wake 2 to near-unanimous critical acclaim. As the studio’s biggest leap forward to date and with its horrifying genre pivot, we praised it in our own review as one of 2023’s brightest new releases.

Article continues after ad

Rather than spending the full journey with the troubled writer, however, Alan Wake 2 introduces a new protagonist in Saga Anderson. But just how much time do you spend with each of the game’s two main characters?

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full rundown on every mission in Alan Wake 2 for both the titular character and the newcomer.

Remedy Entertainment Alan Wake 2 splits your time across two main characters.

How many chapters are there in Alan Wake 2?

Alan Wake 2 boasts 19 story missions in total, with 10 of them spent playing as Saga and the remaining nine as Alan Wake himself.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

For the first few chapters, Remedy forces your hand as the devs introduce you to both characters. However, before long, you’re able to swap between the pair on the fly, progressing the story in any order you so choose.

So whether you’re pushing on as a single protagonist or splitting your time up equally, you’ll likely want to know just how many chapters each character has. Below is the full list to keep you on track.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Saga Anderson mission list

Return 0: The Cult

Return 1: Invitation

Return 2: The Heart

Return 3: Local Girl

Return 4: No Chance

Return 5: Old Gods

Return 6: Scratch

Return 7: Summoning

Return 8: Deerfest

Return 9: Come Home

Alan Wake mission list

Initiation 1: Late Night

Initiation 2: Casey

Initiation 3: Haunting

Initiation 4: We Sing

Initiation 5: Room 665

Initiation 6: Return

Initiation 7: Masks

Initiation 8: Zane’s Film

Initiation 9: Gone

So that’s the full rundown on every chapter in Alan Wake 2, at least for the time being. With two major expansions planned, there’s bound to be plenty more to draw you back to Bright Falls in the near future.

Not only that, but New Game Plus and the addition of Nightmare difficulty could add plenty of replay value as well, so we’ll keep you posted here if any future chapters shake things up.