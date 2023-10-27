Alan Wake 2 soundtrack: All songs

Alan Wake 2 is available now, and in true Remedy fashion it has banger music. Here is every song that appears in the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack.

Remedy Entertainment is no stranger to including licensed music in their games. Previous titles such as Control, Max Payne and Alan Wake all included music from artists that enhanced the theme and tone of their stories.

And for Alan Wake 2, this is no exception. Remedy has once again brought the power of music to Bright Falls, and has a large soundtrack filled with licensed music to enjoy in-game.

So, with Alan Wake 2 out now, here’s a full breakdown of the game’s soundtrack, including the song titles and artists who perform them.

Alan Wake 2 soundtrack: Tracklist of all songs

Below you’ll find every licensed song in the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack. In total, there are 20 tracks, according to the in-game credits.

‘Follow You Into The Dark’ – RAKEL

‘Lost At Sea’ – Jean Castel

‘Superhero’ – Mougleta

‘Dark, Twisted And Cruel’ – Paleface

‘No One Left To Live’ – ROOS+BERG

‘Wide Awake’ – Jaimes

‘Herald of Darkness’ – Old Gods of Asgard

‘Dark Ocean Summoning’ – Old Gods of Asgard

‘Anger’s Remorse’ – Old Gods of Asgard

‘Heroes And Villains’ – Poets of the Fall

‘Take Control’ – Old Gods of Asgard

‘Balance Slays The Demon’ – Old Gods of Asgard

‘Children of the Elder God’ – Old Gods of Asgard

‘The Poet and the Muse’ – Old Gods of Asgard

‘The Happy Song’ – Poets of the Fall

‘This Road (AW)’ – Poe

‘Yoton Yo (Nightless Night)’ – Martti Suosalo

‘Sankarin Tango (Hero’s Tango)’ – Martti Suosalo

‘Prayer At The Gate’ – PJ Harvey

‘Filth’ – Sami “Haxx” Hakala

Alan Wake 2 soundtrack: Is it available for streaming and vinyl?

There is currently no announced release for the Alan Wake 2 soundtrack on streaming platforms or vinyl. Since a lot of the music that appears on the tracklist is also new music, these tracks have not been released by the individual artists either.

Some tracks, such as a selection of the music by Old Gods of Asgard, are already available to stream due to them appearing in earlier Remedy games.

For example, ‘Take Control’ played during the famous Ashtray Maze sequence in Control, while ‘The Poet and the Muse’ was a crucial plot point in the first Alan Wake game.

Nonetheless, we will update you when this music becomes available for streaming and purchase.

