How to switch between Saga and Alan in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 features a duo narrative with two protagonists, Alan Wake and Saga Anderson, as players get to experience the game from two different perspectives.

Alan Wake 2 is developed in such a way that you don’t necessarily need to play the first game in order to enjoy it. Saga Anderson, an FBI agent investigating ritual murders, acts as a doorway for players experiencing the world of Bright Falls for the first time.

As Saga Anderson traverses the real world, Alan Wake remains trapped in the Dark Place. What follows is a Twin Peaks-styled mystery set in the real world as Alan tries to find his way in the Dark Place, which showcases Remedy’s distinct take on survival horror.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Switching between these two characters might not be immediately clear, so here’s how you can do it.

Remedy Entertainment Switching characters in Alan Wake 2

How to switch characters in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 has different chapters for both Saga and Alan and the game lets you play these chapters in any sequence once the introductory sequences are complete. You can switch between characters in Alan Wake 2 after finishing the “Haunting” chapter, which will then allow you to switch realities.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, there’s a specific location from which you can switch realities; all you have to do is find the Janitor’s bucket, which can be found in both realities depending on the character you’re playing as.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As you approach the “Janitor’s Bucket,” the prompt to “Switch Reality” will appear. Simply click on it to change between Alan and Saga.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about how to switch characters in Alan Wake 2. Check out our other guides for the game below:

Alan Wake 2 soundtrack | Will Alan Wake 2 have DLC? | Alan Wake 2 voice actors | Best GPU’s for Alan Wake 2 | 7 games like Alan Wake 2 | Trophies & Achievements | All graphics modes | How long is Alan Wake 2?