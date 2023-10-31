Alan Wake 2 has finally been unleashed, and if you’re a newcomer to this spooky Remedy title, you may want to know if you need to play the original game before diving into the immersive horrors of the sequel.

After 13 years, Remedy has finally released their highly anticipated follow-up to the beloved Alan Wake, and while the first game is more of an action/adventure experience with elements of horror, the sequel is a full-blown survival horror experience that’s been met with a lot of fantastic reviews so far.

If you’re a newcomer to the series, you may be eager to just straight into Alan Wake 2 as it’s a current-gen title and there’s a lot of excitement for the sequel however, you’ll want to know if it’s mandatory to play the original game first, or if you can jump straight into the latest installment.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about whether or not you should play Alan Wake before Alan Wake 2.

Remedy Entertainment Alan Wake 2 is the long-awaited sequel to Alan Wake.

Should you play Alan Wake before Alan Wake 2?

No, you don’t necessarily need to have played Alan Wake before picking up Alan Wake 2.

The sequel is intended for both new and returning players alike as stated by Remedy on the game’s official FAQ page:

“Alan Wake 2 is a sequel but set up as a stand-alone experience. Newcomers can enjoy the thrill-ride with no past knowledge of the previous game. For the returning fans there are tons of lore and connections to be discovered.”

However, your experience in the sequel will likely be enhanced if you’ve already played the first game as there will be plenty of nods and connections to the original. If you wanted to immersive yourself in all of Remedy’s lore you could even dive into the developer’s other titles such as Control to truly enjoy their connected in-game universe. However, if you just want to play Alan Wake 2 then you’ll be absolutely fine to take your first steps in Bright Falls with the srquel!

That’s everything you need to know about whether or not you should play Alan Wake before Alan Wake. 2. For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

