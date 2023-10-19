All Alan Wake 2 Achievements & Trophies: 66 challenges to complete in-game

Before we all return to the Dark Place and continue a story 13 years in the making, brush up on the full list of Alan Wake 2 Achievements and Trophies here to know what to expect.

It’s been more than a decade since Alan Wake found himself trapped in the Dark Place. Having to write an entirely new story to chart his escape, we’re finally just days away from experiencing this vision in the sequel to Remedy’s cult classic.

With not one but two playable characters, a more expansive Bright Falls to explore, and a seemingly ingenious non-linear structure to comprehend, there’s plenty to be excited.

But ahead of Alan Wake 2’s October 27 release, the full list of Achievements and Trophies has now spilled out online.

Spoiler warning: While some of the following tasks are fairly straightforward, others tease key character appearances and major story beats. Do not continue reading if you wish to experience Alan Wake 2 unspoiled, as intended.

Remedy Entertainment Alan Wake 2’s expansive set of Achievements and Trophies have been revealed.

Full Alan Wake 2 Achievement & Trophy list

Escape its Gravity – Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple

– Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple Strange Reality – Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles

Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles The Koskela Brothers – Watch all Koskela brother commercials

Watch all Koskela brother commercials The Trail of the Writer – Watch all of the Writer’s Journey videos

Watch all of the Writer’s Journey videos Bring It – Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun

Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun Ready for a Fight – Find the Hunting Rifle

Find the Hunting Rifle Greatest Hits – Find the Crossbow

Find the Crossbow Stop Right There – Find the Pump-Action Shotgun

Find the Pump-Action Shotgun Find the Light – Find the Flashlight and Revolver

Find the Flashlight and Revolver Lights Shining – Find the Flare Gun

Find the Flare Gun Yippee Ki-yay – Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun

Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun This is the Moment – Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack

Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack Aimed Ahead – Defeat five enemies with headshots

Defeat five enemies with headshots Coffee Thermos – Discover a Break Room

Discover a Break Room Felt Good – Use a Healing Item

Use a Healing Item Lawman – Defeat Nightingale

Defeat Nightingale Bright Falls’ Finest – Defeat Mulligan and Thornton

Defeat Mulligan and Thornton Girl in Love – Defeat Cynthia

Defeat Cynthia Filled with Rage – Defeat Scratch

Defeat Scratch Storm Cloud – Escape from the Dark Presence

Escape from the Dark Presence Stop the Monster – Interrupt a Taken Throw’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost

Interrupt a Taken Throw’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost Growing Stronger – Upgrade any weapon once

Upgrade any weapon once Not the Last – Pick up the first Manuscript Page

Pick up the first Manuscript Page All Smiles – Fully upgrade a single weapon

Fully upgrade a single weapon Carry his Words – Discover a Word of Power

Discover a Word of Power Nightmare Territory – Pick up a map

Pick up a map Grew Bigger – Upgrade the inventory’s size

Upgrade the inventory’s size I’ll Find You – Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls

Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls Stunning Vistas – Stun an enemy with a Flashbang

Stun an enemy with a Flashbang Gone for Good – Defeat an enemy with an explosion

Defeat an enemy with an explosion The Story Come True – Complete Alan Wake 2

Complete Alan Wake 2 Hunting Season – Complete chapter “The Cult”

Complete chapter “The Cult” Somebody’s Home – Complete chapter “Invitation”

Complete chapter “Invitation” Shining in the NIght – Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay

Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay Into the Overlap – Complete chapter “The Heart”

Complete chapter “The Heart” Back in Watery – Complete chapter “Local Girl”

Complete chapter “Local Girl” We Watch in the Night – Complete chapter “No Chance”

Complete chapter “No Chance” The Old Gods – Complete chapter “Old Gods”

Complete chapter “Old Gods” Seeing Double – Complete chapter “Scratch”

Complete chapter “Scratch” Rock n’Roll, Baby – Complete chapter “Summoning”

Complete chapter “Summoning” The Final Deerfest – Complete chapter “Deerfest”

Complete chapter “Deerfest” End of the Road – Complete chapter “Come Home”

– Complete chapter “Come Home” Talk Show – Complete chapter “Late Night”

Complete chapter “Late Night” New York City – Complete chapter “Casey”

Complete chapter “Casey” Secret Stashes – Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box

Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box Return – Complete chapter “Haunting”

Complete chapter “Haunting” All His Life – Complete chapter “We Sing”

Complete chapter “We Sing” In a Fancy Hotel – Complete chapter “Room 665”

Complete chapter “Room 665” Told and Retold – Complete chapter “Return”

Complete chapter “Return” Behind the Masks – Complete chapter “Masks”

Complete chapter “Masks” The Cult of the Word – Complete chapter “Zane’s Film”

Complete chapter “Zane’s Film” His Way Out – Complete chapter “Gone”

Complete chapter “Gone” All Accounted For – Find all weapons for both characters

Find all weapons for both characters In One Go – Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow

Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow Shift in Reality – Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles

Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles Finding a Way – Find the Screwdriver

Find the Screwdriver Hidden by the Trees – Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes

Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes Coffee-Themed Fun – Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World

Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World Filling the Shape – Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots

Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots Rustic Charm – Find all the Charms

Find all the Charms Back to Life – Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat

Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat The Nice Things in Life – Pet Mayer Setter

Pet Mayer Setter The Other Side – Change between stories once

Change between stories once Cut Short – Find the Boltcutters

Find the Boltcutters Chased the Source – Destroy a Source Point

Destroy a Source Point Darkness Coiled – Destroy a Darkness Shield

