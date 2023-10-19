All Alan Wake 2 Achievements & Trophies: 66 challenges to complete in-game
Before we all return to the Dark Place and continue a story 13 years in the making, brush up on the full list of Alan Wake 2 Achievements and Trophies here to know what to expect.
It’s been more than a decade since Alan Wake found himself trapped in the Dark Place. Having to write an entirely new story to chart his escape, we’re finally just days away from experiencing this vision in the sequel to Remedy’s cult classic.
With not one but two playable characters, a more expansive Bright Falls to explore, and a seemingly ingenious non-linear structure to comprehend, there’s plenty to be excited.
But ahead of Alan Wake 2’s October 27 release, the full list of Achievements and Trophies has now spilled out online.
Spoiler warning: While some of the following tasks are fairly straightforward, others tease key character appearances and major story beats. Do not continue reading if you wish to experience Alan Wake 2 unspoiled, as intended.
Full Alan Wake 2 Achievement & Trophy list
- Escape its Gravity – Use a Hand Flare to escape an enemy Grapple
- Strange Reality – Solve five Nursery Rhyme puzzles
- The Koskela Brothers – Watch all Koskela brother commercials
- The Trail of the Writer – Watch all of the Writer’s Journey videos
- Bring It – Find the Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Ready for a Fight – Find the Hunting Rifle
- Greatest Hits – Find the Crossbow
- Stop Right There – Find the Pump-Action Shotgun
- Find the Light – Find the Flashlight and Revolver
- Lights Shining – Find the Flare Gun
- Yippee Ki-yay – Find the Double-Barrelled Shotgun
- This is the Moment – Dodge at the last minute to avoid an enemy attack
- Aimed Ahead – Defeat five enemies with headshots
- Coffee Thermos – Discover a Break Room
- Felt Good – Use a Healing Item
- Lawman – Defeat Nightingale
- Bright Falls’ Finest – Defeat Mulligan and Thornton
- Girl in Love – Defeat Cynthia
- Filled with Rage – Defeat Scratch
- Storm Cloud – Escape from the Dark Presence
- Stop the Monster – Interrupt a Taken Throw’s relocation attempt with the Flashlight Boost
- Growing Stronger – Upgrade any weapon once
- Not the Last – Pick up the first Manuscript Page
- All Smiles – Fully upgrade a single weapon
- Carry his Words – Discover a Word of Power
- Nightmare Territory – Pick up a map
- Grew Bigger – Upgrade the inventory’s size
- I’ll Find You – Find all Nursery Rhyme dolls
- Stunning Vistas – Stun an enemy with a Flashbang
- Gone for Good – Defeat an enemy with an explosion
- The Story Come True – Complete Alan Wake 2
- Hunting Season – Complete chapter “The Cult”
- Somebody’s Home – Complete chapter “Invitation”
- Shining in the NIght – Ignite a Hand Flare to keep enemies at bay
- Into the Overlap – Complete chapter “The Heart”
- Back in Watery – Complete chapter “Local Girl”
- We Watch in the Night – Complete chapter “No Chance”
- The Old Gods – Complete chapter “Old Gods”
- Seeing Double – Complete chapter “Scratch”
- Rock n’Roll, Baby – Complete chapter “Summoning”
- The Final Deerfest – Complete chapter “Deerfest”
- End of the Road – Complete chapter “Come Home”
- Talk Show – Complete chapter “Late Night”
- New York City – Complete chapter “Casey”
- Secret Stashes – Discover one Cult Stash and one Lunch Box
- Return – Complete chapter “Haunting”
- All His Life – Complete chapter “We Sing”
- In a Fancy Hotel – Complete chapter “Room 665”
- Told and Retold – Complete chapter “Return”
- Behind the Masks – Complete chapter “Masks”
- The Cult of the Word – Complete chapter “Zane’s Film”
- His Way Out – Complete chapter “Gone”
- All Accounted For – Find all weapons for both characters
- In One Go – Defeat an enemy with a single shot from the Crossbow
- Shift in Reality – Complete all Nursery Rhyme puzzles
- Finding a Way – Find the Screwdriver
- Hidden by the Trees – Find all Cult Stashes and Lunch Boxes
- Coffee-Themed Fun – Shoot Mr. Drippy or any other cardboard cutout in Coffee World
- Filling the Shape – Place a Charm in all of the bracelet’s slots
- Rustic Charm – Find all the Charms
- Back to Life – Use a Coffee Mug Charm to prevent defeat
- The Nice Things in Life – Pet Mayer Setter
- The Other Side – Change between stories once
- Cut Short – Find the Boltcutters
- Chased the Source – Destroy a Source Point
- Darkness Coiled – Destroy a Darkness Shield
So there you have it — that’s the full list of Achievements and Trophies up for grabs throughout your Alan Wake 2 playthrough. For more about the game, be sure to check out our other content here.