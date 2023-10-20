Does Alan Wake 2 have co-op?

Will Alan Wake 2’s dual protagonist premise mean the game features co-op or multiplayer? Let’s delve into the details.

The titular writer is finally returning after 13 years, and Alan Wake 2 puts you in the shoes of Saga Anderson as she investigates a mystery set in Bright Falls, while Alan is trapped inside the Dark Place.

As such, the game’s narrative switches between Saga Anderson and Alan Wake at certain points so players can experience both sides of the story. And with a dual narrative told in two different worlds, players may be hoping for a co-op feature. Here’s everything you need to know.

Will Alan Wake 2 have co-op or multiplayer?

No, Alan Wake 2 does not have a co-op or multiplayer feature, as Remedy has not currently announced any gameplay aspects that introduce co-operative features between multiple players.

However, for the Remedy fans who want a dose of multiplayer action, the developer is working on a multiplayer game set in the same universe and will be more direct spin-off from Control. There is also Codename Vanguard, a multiplayer game Remedy is working on with Tencent.

