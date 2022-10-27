A Plague Tale Requiem New Game Plus: How to start

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

A Plague Tale: Requiem is gripping from beginning to end, which often leaves some players wanting to play all over again through a new game plus. But how do you start one? We have all the answers and how you can get back to Amicia and Hugo.

The new game plus is an extremely popular feature that embeds itself into games like Elden Ring, Ghost Of Tsushima, and The Witcher. It essentially enables players to come back into an already completed game from the beginning. However, this time the game’s a little tougher and you still have all your gear.

A new game plus brings new life into the title and revitalizes the story many adore. A Plague Tale: Requiem has that gripping story that leaves many wanting more. So, how do you play A Plague Tale: Requiems new game plus? We’ve got all the answers here.

Does A Plague Tale: Requiem have a new game plus?

Yes, A Plague Tale: Requiem does have the option to begin a new game plus, meaning you get to experience the tragic tale all over again, only this time, it’s a little harder.

Thankfully, A Plague Tale: Requiem follows all the natural conventions of a new game plus. It’s slightly harder but you do begin the game with all of Amicia’s current upgrades and skills.

If you do complete the new game plus then you’ll unlock a brand new skin for Amicia’s crossbow, the Count’s Crossbow. While it’s not a huge reward, it does give you a chance to grab all the collectibles and experience the game all over again.

How to start A Plague Tale: Requiems new game plus

To start A Plague Tale: Requiems new game plus you’ll first need to finish all 16 chapters and the epilogue.

Once you’ve completed this, go back into the main menu where you would initially select the save you want to use. When there, find the completed game, underneath the save, on the right-hand side of the screen there will be the option to play NG+. Select that and you’ll be back into the deadly plague and millions of rats.

That’s all we know about A Plague Tale: Requiem’s new game plus and how you can start one. While loading the new experience up, take a look at some of our other handy Plague Tale guides so you can get the most out of the NG+:

