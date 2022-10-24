A Plague Tale Requiem: How to get secret ending & all endings explained

There are two possible endings to A Plague Tale: Requiem, with one secret ending potentially hinting at a new Carrier or maybe a new game. Here are all the Plague Tale: Requiem endings explained.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the highly anticipated sequel to Innocence and currently stands at just under double the length. So, when players finish the game, the ending is all the more poignant, especially when it’s as heart-wrenching as Requiem.

It goes without saying that this article will be filled with spoilers so if you haven’t played the game yet approach with caution.

Nevertheless, the endings did prompt a considerable amount of questions and potential theories. We’ve got the endings explained so you know exactly what happens during the finale of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Contents

Does A Plague Tale: Requiem have multiple endings?

Yes, technically A Plague Tale: Requiem does have multiple endings, however, they don’t change the course of the game too much as a whole.

No matter what you do in the game, you will still reach the same point when getting to the last chapter, just what you do will alter how the next scene plays out.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Amicia ending explained

Focus Entertainment / Asobo Studio Amicia heads off to continue her role as a protector while promising Hugo she’ll never forget him.

This is the most likely ending most players will see. It comes when Hugo tells Amicia she must kill him in order to stop the Macula and the ever-growing infestation of rats plaguing their home.

You’ll find Amicia forced to stand in front of Hugo’s Macula-filled body as he succumbs to his disease. If you kill Hugo using Amicia’s sling then this will prompt Amicia’s ending.

After killing Hugo a cutscene will begin a year later with Amicia, now with an almost shaven head, walking through the woods with Sophia.

The two engage in multiple conversations where Sophia expresses that she’s now in more legal trading and asks whether Lucas will be joining Amicia on her journey.

Amicia quickly explains that Lucas is off studying to be an Alchemist and seems to be safe and well.

The two explain that Amicia is on her way to try and find the next Carrier and Protector to ensure events like these never happen again.

Just before she leaves, Amicia heads to Hugo’s grave and says a final goodbye, vowing to never forget him and his sacrifice.

This ending will likely mean that Amicia is ready to get into a similar situation to what we’ve seen in previous titles. This may not be the last time we see Amicia or the Macula.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Lucas ending explained

Focus Entertainment / Asobo Studio Wait long enough and Lucas will end Hugo’s suffering himself.

The Lucas ending for A Plague Tale: Requiem can be achieved by not shooting Hugo with Amicia’s sling. If you wait enough time Lucas will pull out the crossbow and kill Hugo for her, prompting a less-than-positive reaction from Amicia.

As for the final cutscene, it will begin in the same way and will play out exactly the same. The only change will be when Sophia asks about Lucas.

Amicia quickly states that Lucas “won’t come… it’s… I can still see him… do it,” prompting Sophia to tell her it will hopefully pass.

It seems if you let Lucas kill Hugo, the two depart on bad terms and don’t see each other again for a long time.

How to get the secret ending in A Plague Tale: Requiem

To get the secret ending in A Plague Tale: Requiem, you will need to simply wait until the end of the credits. Be patient and watch both sets of credits.

Once you’ve done this, the secret end cutscene will be revealed. What happens in the secret ending is explained below.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Secret ending explained

Focus Entertainment / Asobo Studio A new carrier could hint at a new title, or a new character for Amicia to protect.

The two cutscenes come after a mini version of the credits so after they end it’s easy to assume the game is over. However, past the last credits of A Plague Tale: Requiem, there is a secret ending.

This ending involves what looks like a small baby inside what sounds to be a hospital. However, on the exposed arm of the child, we clearly see the dreaded black veins that refer to the dreaded Macula.

The secret ending proves this story is not over and that the Macula is coming back. The scene of the hospital does sound rather modern, perhaps hinting at a different time period.

Those are all the available endings for A Plague Tale: Requiem explained so you know exactly what’s happened in this sad tale. While watching the credits waiting for that secret ending, take a look at some of our other Plague Tale guides:

Voice actors for all main characters | Can you save the herbalist? | How long is A Plague Tale Requiem and how many chapters are there? | A Plague Tale: Requiem review