Dragon Age: The Veilguard Max levels – Rook, companions, factions, more

Looking to find out Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s level caps? We’ve got you covered with the max levels for Rook, your companions, factions, and the Caretaker.

BioWare has taken players back to Thedas for the first time in over a decade. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is the latest entry in the franchise and it was well worth the wait according to our review.

Players seem to think so too with BioWare celebrating its most successful PC launch to date thanks to the title. Diving into the game can be a little intimidating given its massive world and lengthy main story.

Knowing your goals ahead of time can be handy when starting your journey. For that reason, we’ve compiled info on Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s level caps for your player character, companions, and more.

What is Rook’s max level in Dragon Age: The Veilguard?

Rook’s level cap is level 50, and if you’re branching out of the main questline on occasion, you should have no trouble reaching this before the game’s climax. We recommend prioritizing quests and activities if you’re looking to push your level in Dragon Age: The Veilguard because stand-alone combat encounters don’t reward a great deal of Experience.

If you reach Rook’s max level and complete all the Altars of Fen’Harel, you should have a total of 65 Skill Points to play around with. Keep in mind that respecs in Dragon Age: The Veilguard are free, so you can try out multiple builds.

BioWare via Dexerto The last few levels are tough to grind out.

Max companion bond level

Your companions in the game can reach a maximum level of 10 and they’ll earn two skill points each time they progress. Similar to Rook, companions can also be respecced for free so don’t be afraid to invest in different skills and find what works.

Unlike Rook, companions don’t level up via flat Experience though. Each one has a bond level that will increase by fighting alongside them in battle, conversing with them regularly, and prioritizing their specific questlines.

Max Faction Strength

BioWare via Dexerto You’ll earn reputation more easily with the faction you select for your Rook.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s six factions also have a means of tracking your relationship with them called Faction Strength. There are three tiers of Faction Strength; Weak, Moderate, and Excellent.

Excellent is the maximum Faction Strength level in Dragon Age: The Veilguard and it is unlocked by earning at least 2,900 reputation with an individual group. To earn reputation, you can sell valuables at the faction’s vendor or complete missions in the region associated with a particular faction.

Each of your companions is also associated with one of the game’s factions and beelining their questline is a surefire way to raise your reputation. Faction Strength is worth maxing out as it dictates how each of them performs in the game’s penultimate battle. It also allows you to level up vendors in order to acquire the best gear.

Max Caretaker Power

The last threshold you should be looking at in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is your Caretaker Power level. The Caretaker has a max level of 10 which corresponds to the max upgrade level for your gear as well as what Enchantments are available.

Leveling up Caretaker Power is done by finding and collecting Mementos throughout Thedas.

BioWare via Dexerto Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s crafting menus can be accessed via the Caretaker.

Now that you know the level caps for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, take a look at our tier list for the game’s classes to see which one you want to max out.

If you’ve already picked your class, check out our build guides for the Mage, Warrior, and Rogue.