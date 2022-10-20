A Plague Tale Requiem: Can you save the herbalist?

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

There are many memorable moments in A Plague Tale: Requiem, but one that players will never forget is the scene where you try to save the herbalist. Here’s if he can actually be saved and how you can keep him alive.

Most players will go through chapter three in search of an alive and helpful herbalist in order to procure some Nightshade so Hugo’s seizures stop. However, they will quickly find that the soldiers have burnt the town to the ground and will kill the herbalist if Amicia isn’t careful.

Despite plenty of people dying in this game, the herbalist’s death is one many wish they could undo. So, can you actually save the herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem and if so, how would you manage it?

Can you save the herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem?

Yes, you can save the herbalist before his unfortunate demise in chapter three of A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Many will be rather disheartened with the ending of chapter three where Lucas and Amicia attempt to locate the herbalist only to watch him be brought out by two guards and quickly killed.

However, you can actually save his life. Although, unfortunately, this will not change the story and he won’t help you find the Nightshade.

How to save the herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Entertainment / Asobo Studio

To save the herbalist you will need to be quick, quiet, and well-equipped with alchemical materials.

First, head into the church nearby. This will contain a chest available to loot. If you have the space, loot this and create some Esxtinguis and a few Ignifiers. These will be your tools of destruction and protection.

Once you’ve done this, head out of the church and throw your Esxtinguis at the lit fire on the right, just past the gravestone. Then, to clear a path towards the door, throw an Ignifier at the torch in front of you.

Now the pathway is clear so sneak towards the bushes facing the door and wait for the soldiers and the unwilling herbalist to come into view.

Once they are in view and have stopped for a few seconds, aim your Esxtinguis at the soldier on the right and put out his torch. Soon after, the soldier on the right will go and help his unfortunate friend who is currently being eaten by rats.

When this has happened, put out the surviving soldier’s torch and he too will be killed. Then, with two soldiers down, the herbalist will be saved.

Unfortunately, you can’t speak to him and instead must continue on your journey.

To summarise:

Loot the church for supplies Craft Ignifiers and Esxtinguis’ Head out of the church Extinguish the fire on the right Light the torch ahead Go to the bushes towards the wooden gate Wait for the soldiers and herbalist to arrive Extinguish the left soldier’s torch Extinguish the right soldier’s torch when he helps the fallen soldier

That’s all we know about saving the herbalist in A Plague Tale: Requiem and how you can go about it.