A Plague Tale: Requiem voice actors for all main characters

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a thrilling adventure game with heartbreak and family at its center. That core is dramatically told by some extremely talented voice actors. Here are all the main characters’ voice actors in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is filled with heart-wrenching cutscenes and fantastic voice acting throughout. While some of the voices are the same as they were in Innocense, some main characters’ actors have changed and some brand new ones have emerged.

We’ve compiled all the voice actors starring in A Plague Tale: Requiem, with a focus on the main characters we see throughout the twisted game.

A Plague Tale: Requiem voice actors

Amicia de Rune: Charlotte McBurney

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / Young Actors Theatre Charlotte McBurney was the voice of Amicia in both Innocent and Requiem.

Starring as Amicia in both Innocence and Requiem, Charlotte McBurney is the voice of the main protagonist.

McBurney is relatively new to the voice acting scene, having only really voiced Amicia. However, after these two successful games, it’s likely she’ll be heard a lot more in the future.

Hugo de Rune: Logan Hannan

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / Twitter Logan Hannan is the innocent voice of Hugo.

Logan Hannan voices the adorable yet troubled Hugo de Rune. This is the same recognizable voice of Hugo many heard in Innocence.

Similarly to McBurney, Hannan is relatively new to the acting scene. Nevertheless, along with A Plague Tale, he also voiced Custard in Earwig and the Witch in 2020.

Béatrice de Rune: Lucy Briggs-Owen

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / The Artists Partnership Hugo and Amicia’s mother is voiced by Lucy Briggs-Owen.

The voice of Hugo and Amicia’s composed and extremely intelligent mother, Beatrice de Rune, is that of Lucy Briggs-Owen.

Briggs-Owen is best known for voicing various characters in Bloodborne, World of Warcraft, and has also played parts in Civilization Vi and Dark Souls III as the voice of Anri of Astora.

Lucas: Kit Connor

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / Jemima Marriott Despite the voice actor changing for Lucas, Kit Connor keeps the character alive and caring.

The voice actor for Lucas is different from Innocence to Requiem. Now, Lucas is voiced by Kit Connor.

Kit Connor has been acting for most of his life, playing physical parts in Heartstopper, Rocketman, and voicing characters in His Dark Materials, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and now A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Sophia: Anna Demetriou

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / Aks Huckleberry Sophis quickly became a fan favorite in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Despite Sophia being a newer character in A Plague Tale: Requiem, she has quickly become a pivotal person in the de Rune’s life along with the story in general.

Sophia is voiced by Anna Demetriou who many will recognize from Horizon: Zero Dawn or The Ascent. She is also going to be the voice of Rowena Dulli in Star Citizen.

Arnaud: Harry Myers

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / Wireless Theatre Company Harry Myers voices the powerful Arnaud in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Arnaud is a tricky character with deadly fighting skills and quickly becomes a problem for Amicia and her family. He is voiced by Harry Myers, who many may recognize from his vast work on popular video games.

Harry Myers has voiced characters for games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Divinity, Pillars of Eternity, and many more popular games.

Count Victor of Arles: Alistair Petrie

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment

The new character, Count Victor of Arles is voiced by seasoned actor, Alistair Petrie.

While he’s not been on the Video Game scene for long, many will recognize him on the big screen, starring in the popular TV show Sex Education and playing General Draven in Rogue One.

Countess Emilie: Ellie Heydon

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / Curtis Brown Ellie Heydon voices Countess Emilie in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

As Count Victor of Arles, Countess Emilie is a wealthy and well-spoken woman who is voiced by Ellie Heydon.

Heydon has recently starred in some incredibly popular video game titles like The DioField Chronicle, in which she voiced Lorraine Luckshaw. She also played both Rya and Zorayas in Elden Ring.

Vaudin: Antony Byrne

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / Curtis Brown Vaudin’s voice actor has been in plenty of popular games and TV shows before appearing in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Vaudin is a complicated man that Amicia despises. He forces the players into either agreeing or hating him. That challenging persona is voiced by Antony Byrne.

Byrne is best known for his part as General Hake in the TV series, The Witcher. But he’s also voiced characters in Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Dying Light 2, and Warhammer 40,000.

Joseph: Ruben Crow

Asobo Studio / Focus Entertainment / James Bellorini Ruben Crow voices Joseph in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

Joseph quickly became a fan favorite for his boat shooting skills and how much he saved Amicia and Lucas. Joseph is voiced by Ruben Crow.

Ruben Cros is best known as Gareth in Divinity: Original Sin II or his role as Commander Lockhard in Crysis 2.

Those are all the voices behind the main characters in A Plague Tale: Requiem.