A Plague Tale Requiem: How to solve the windmill puzzle

A Plague Tale: Requiem is filled with plenty of collectibles and a highly sought-after bracer that can only be found if you complete the windmill puzzle. Here’s how to do it and get that brilliant bracer for Amicia.

There are plenty of puzzles hidden around the chaotic world of A Plague Tale: Requiem, but one of the most rewarding experiences is the windmill puzzle. Not only does it give you plenty of useful resources for crafting, but it gifts Amicia a helpful bracer that makes her stronger.

However, this puzzle can be a little confusing when players first get into it. That’s why we’ve compiled a handy guide to help you get hold of those bracers quickly and easily.

How to get to the windmill puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem’s windmill puzzle is located in Chapter nine. You will need to play through a small part of the chapter until you reach an open area. Inside that open area are four large Windmills.

This is where the puzzle lies if you want to get hold of that unique bracer for Amicia to make you a little stronger.

How to solve the windmill puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Focus Entertainment / Asobo Studio Look out for the Roman numerals on the door to signify what number the windmill is.

Deal with the windmill mechanisms

The first thing you will need to do in the game is to note down the number above each Windmills door. They are in Roman numerals and mean one (I), two (II), three (III), and four (IV). The trick is, to turn windmills one and two off while turning three and four on.

To do this, head to the first windmill, with I over its door. Go through and interact with the mechanism at the top of the tower. This will turn off the windmill.

Exit that windmill and head to the second location, it will have a II on top of the door and is the closest building to you. To get into this building you’ll need to locate the post holding the rope just opposite the boxes. Undo the rope and the door will be free to use. Then, stop this mechanism too.

Head back out and ignore the third windmill. It’s already going and therefore has no need to be entered.

Go straight to the fourth windmill with the VI on its door and look for the wooden cart. You and Hugo will need to crawl under this to get to a ladder. Climb up this ladder and shoot the door lock through the window with your sling. Then, head back down and interact with the mechanism for the last time.

You’ll know if it’s worked when Hugo comments on a noise below the floor.

Go underground

Once the windmills have been sorted, look around for some stone archways (run away from the windmills towards the large building).

Head down the slope and turn right, towards a ladder. Go down that ladder and keep going until you reach the chest. Open that up and the bracer will be yours.

How to solve the windmill puzzle: Summary

Focus Entertainment / Asobo Studio The bracer is a fantastic armor addition that you can’t get any other way.

To summarise, here’s how to solve the windmill puzzle in A Plague Tale Requiem:

Head to the closest windmill with an I over its door. Interact with the mechanism at the top of the windmill to stop it from spinning. Find the second windmill with an II and unblock the door using the post holding the rope. Head in and interact with the mechanism to stop it again. Ignore the third windmill. Find the wooden cart at the fourth windmill and crawl under it. Go up the ladder and shoot the lock through the window, Go through the door and start up the mechanism. Look for the stone archways and head down the slope. Turn right and go down the ladder. Continue on until you reach the chest that reveals the bracer.

That's how you can complete the windmill puzzle in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

