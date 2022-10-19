A Plague Tale Requiem: Length and how many chapters are there

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

A Plague Tale: Requiem is a thrilling action-adventure that focuses on stealth and careful planning. But how long does it take to complete and how many chapters are there? We have all the answers here.

As the sequel to highly rated A Plague Tale: Innocence, Requiem has already achieved vast popularity, with many players already enjoying the title.

However, playing an adventure game like A Plague Tale: Requiem introduces a few questions. How long does it take to complete the game and how many chapters are there? We have all the answers so you can get back to enjoying the love between Amicia and Hugo, as well as the fear from all those rats.

Focus Entertainment / Asobo Studio A Plague Tale: Requiem is a little longer than Innocence but contains plenty of new combat and collectibles.

How long does it take to complete A Plague Tale: Requiem?

Unlike its predecessor, which took around 10 hours to complete, A Plague Tale: Requiem will take you between 15 to 20 hours to complete.

However, that’s if you’re simply going through the chapters and playing the story. For any completionists out there, it will take roughly 20 to 23 hours to locate all the collectibles and the side elements.

Combined, the play time for Requiem is almost double that of Innocence, with more stealth missions, cutscenes, and different ways to experience Amicia and Hugo’s struggle throughout.

How many chapters are there in A Plague Tale: Requiem?

There are 16 chapters in A Plague Tale: Requiem, with that number not including the epilogue at the end of the game.

Interestingly, there are the same amount of chapters in Requiem as there were in A Plague Tale: Innocence. Moreover, just like you could in Innocence, you are able to go back through a chapter once it’s been completed, just in case you wanted to revisit the nightmare or grab some missed collectibles.

That’s all you need to know about A Plague Tale: Requiem’s play time and how many chapters you can expect.