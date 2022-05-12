5 Guilty Gear Strive mods to download on PC & console in 2022

There are some Guilty Gear Strive mods that stand well above the rest. Here are five of the best Guilty Gear Strive mods you can download on PC right now.

Guilty Gear Strive is a high-energy anime beat-em-up in the long-running Guilty Gear series. The game is out on PC and PlayStation consoles, but those playing on PC can take advantage of a variety of mods to jazz up the gameplay – making an already wacky game even more interesting.

There aren’t as many Guilty Gear Strive mods as there are with other PC games, and many of them are rather similar. However, we’ve done a deep dive across the web to find the five best Guilty Gear Strive mods to best tailor the game to your preferences.

Contents

How to install Guilty Gear Strive mods on PC

The best Guilty Gear Strive mods can be found across both NexusMods and GameBanana. Interestingly, both sites have exclusive mods and it’s well worth checking each one out.

Our list below contains fun mods from both sites. Mods downloaded from Nexus Mods can be inserted into the games files, however, mods from GameBanana may require a mod manager to install and activate.

Are Guilty Gear Strive mods available on console?

No. Currently, only the PC version of Guilty Gear Strive has access to mods. While the game is also available on PlayStation consoles, these versions are not compatible with the mods below.

Best Guilty Gear Strive mods on PC

Here are the 5 best Guilty Gear Strive mods you can download on PC in 2022:

OST Replacers Mod

There are admittedly some bangers on the Guilty Gear Strive soundtrack, but they can get old fast, and the musical style of the game may not be to your taste. This mod lets you switch out the soundtrack for your own playlist of tracks.

If you think certain artists or tracks would suit an anime 2D fighting game more than what comes packaged with it, then go crazy. Changing up the tunes can also radically change the feel of the game too.

[Download]

Potato Mod

The Potato Mod, sadly, doesn’t turn the combatants into violent anime potatoes. Instead, it lowers the resolution of the game so that a wider range of PCs can run the software.

This is great for those who own rigs that fall short of its spec requirements. You can also tinker with the mod and make the game look more like a retro title. Even when reduced to blocky textures, Guilty Gear Strive still looks awesome.

[Download]

Jimmles HUD

To be fair, fighting games like Guilty Gear Strive rely on the HUD so that players can keep track of their health, special moves, and a range of other gameplay mechanics.

However, Jimmles HUD is for the pros who want to reduce the clutter on the screen and focus on the action. We wouldn’t recommend this mod to casual players, but those who know the game well may love its minimalistic style.

[Download]

50 Character Mod Pack Strive

Most of the Guilty Gear Strive mods online are character skin mods. We could have filled an entire list with them, but you’d be better off downloading this mod instead.

This one provides 50 different re-skins for all the characters in the game, including many of the ones that exist as separate mods. The 50 Character Mod Pack really opens the game up and provides dozens more customizable options for your favorite fighters.

[Download]

21st Century Humor Counter Hit Sound Effect Mod

The silliest Guilty Gear Strive mod on the list may also be the most entertaining one. The 21st Century Humor Counter essentially adds meme-able sound effects to the game when certain instances occur.

There’s quite a wide variety, and they don’t all come off every time, but when they do, this mod can create some laugh-out-loud moments. The mod has a tendency to applaud players or the CPU opponents when something goes well – but troll them when it doesn’t.

[Download]

So there you have it – the five best Guilty Gear Strive mods you can download in 2022.

If you’re looking for more mods lists, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

