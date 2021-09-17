Best 10 Doki Doki Literature Club mods to download in 2021

Doki Doki Literature Club has etched itself into gaming history as one of the most bizarre horror visual novel games out there, but it also as a selection of mods to totally transform the story.

Team Salvato’s iconic 2017 title, Doki Doki Literature Club, has cemented its place in the horror game hall of fame.

Set in what appears to be your average Japanese high school, the player is tasked with romancing one of the game’s four characters, but it turns out one of them will stop at nothing to ensure that you choose her. We won’t spoil it here, but the game sure takes a dark turn.

If the game’s bonkers storyline is a little too much for you, or alternatively you want to inject a few more surprises into the game, here’s 10 of the best Doki Doki Literature Club mods.

BEFORE WE BEGIN: We should note that this article contains spoilers for mods tied to specific plot points. If you’ve not finished Doki Doki Literature Club yet, then it may be worth returning once you have.

How to install mods in Doki Doki Literature Club

If you’re looking to change the Doki Doki Literature Club storyline, you’ll need to know how to install your mods first. The process is thankfully pretty simple:

Ensure that your DDLC is unmodded. Download the mod’s zip file. Extract the contents into the “game” folder of your DDLC directory. Playing DDLC will now load the mod.

Importantly, some mods may require you to merge, replace or overwrite other files. Only install these if you’re completely sure that you want to.

The game can be uninstalled and reinstalled multiple times, though, so if you download a mod that isn’t for you, don’t worry! Just uninstall it, reinstall it and you’ll have the original base game back.

10 best Doki Doki Literature Club mods

While some of these mods are all fun and games, several touch upon Sayori’s suicide at the end of Act 1. If you wish to skip this content, we advise avoiding Rainclouds and Memorial.

Doki Doki Blue Skies

[download]

Have you ever wondered what it would have been like if Doki Doki Literature Club was literally just the romance sim that you assumed it would be? Doki Doki Blue Skies does just that.

With Monika no longer self-aware, this version of the game adds in several new characters and locations for the player to explore. Maintaining a strong focus on mental health, Blue Skies is a must-play for fans of Doki, as well as dating sim players alike!

Dokis and Dragons

[download]

In a take on Dungeons and Dragons that would leave Wizards of the Coast scratching their heads, this mod sees the girls and their suitor get together to play the iconic tabletop RPG.

With Monika as the dungeon master that bends the game to her whim yet again, will this treacherous fantasy journey end in a similar way to the main Doki storyline?

The Yuri Parable

[download]

One of the title’s most popular mods, the story revolves around, Yuri, a transfer student who gets embroiled in the crazy world of the Literature Club. Basically adding an entirely new chapter of gameplay with new locations, the amount of content on offer is insane.

Inspired by the iconic Stanley Parable, Yuri can navigate her way through multiple different story threads, with even the smallest of choices changing the way that the game plays out for her. Will you get a good ending or a bad one? Only time will tell.

Doki! Doki! Rainclouds

[download]

Boasting an extra six hours of gameplay, Rainclouds isn’t for the faint of heart. Viewed through the eyes of Sayori, the unfortunate victim of Act 1, this mod focuses on whether or not the protagonist could have done anything to save her.

With a major focus on mental health and dealing with depression, Paul Chartes’ mod brings a very real issue into the virtual world and gives players insight into how to tackle their own internal feelings. It also provides them with the tools needed to recognize when a friend or colleague is struggling.

Doki Doki: The Festival

[download]

Again seeking to right the wrongs of Act 1’s heartbreaking climax, The Festival mod allows players to continue the game as though everything remained normal. Adding Monika to the list of romanceable characters, players will finally get to see the festival that everyone has been talking about!

Adding two new endings, alongside a whopping 22 poems, The Festival is a must-have for people who just wanted everything to end nicely.

Monika After Story

[download]

Again one of the title’s most popular mods, Monika After Story sees her bizarre vision of virtual love become a reality. Your eternal life together starts now, but are you prepared for it?

With players finally getting to live out their dating sim fantasy (even if she is a fourth-wall-breaking psychotic monster,) you’ll be able to get up close and personal with your new maniacal girlfriend.

Doki Doki Literature Club: The Purist

[download]

With Act 1’s original storyline banished into the annals of history, The Purist mod contains four different storylines for each different girl. They’re all romanceable this time around, and the focus is on helping them try and overcome their demons.

Again a more traditional dating sim, there are still good and bad endings, but nothing quite in the style of Monika’s original DDLC frenzy.

Doki Doki: Dimensions

[download]

While Monika’s infamous schoolgirl appearance has been etched into the hearts of Doki players, one of her original designs gave her a more sci-fi-focused look. Playing off of this, one mod sees the girls transported into a futuristic timeline.

A sequel to the original story, there’s no forced romance, a bit of swearing, and, of course, the odd death or two. If you’re interested in seeing the Dokis take to sci-fi, then this is absolutely the mod for you.

MC’s Revenge

[download]

Ever wanted to get your own back on Monika for all of the chaos she causes? MC’s Revenge is the way to do that. As you progress through Act 1, your character will start to notice graphical errors, realizing that he is, in fact, in a game.

Your choices determine his state of awareness, as well as his understanding of the life-shattering chaos that the Doki Doki president is creating. However, will he realize early enough to stop her?

Doki Doki: Memorial

[download]

For those uncomfortable with dealing with mental health-based topics, we do not advise that you play this mod.

Focusing on Sayori’s death at the end of Act 1, this mod delves into the feelings of the main character, dealing with his grief at the loss of his best friend. While not the happiest mod out there, the message is incredibly moving and is designed to equip those who have dealt with intense trauma with the tools to handle loss.

So that’s it for our top ten Doki Doki Literature Club mods! If you’re looking for more gaming-related content, head over to our dedicated Gaming page

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA), the Samaritans 116-123 (UK), or Lifeline 13-11-14 (AUS).