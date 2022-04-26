10 best Fallout 4 mods to download on PC & console in 2022

Mods can turn Fallout 4’s wasteland into the perfect post-apocalyptic playground, so here are the best mods in Fallout 4 on PC and console to download in 2022 that shake up gameplay elements like weapons and settlements.

Bethesda’s games are typically a modder’s paradise, with each allowing gameplay to be shaken up in either subtle or dramatic ways. Fallout 4 combines first-person shooting, RPG elements, survival mechanics, and cinematic storytelling, making it sometimes feel like several different games in one.

However, not every mechanic in Fallout 4 will appeal to all players — for example, some may prefer building and maintaining settlements, while others enjoy more of a focus on questing.

As such, Fallout 4 features a staggering number of mods to change how you approach the Wasteland, especially on PC, so we’ve compiled a list of the best mods in Fallout 4 for console and PC

Contents

How to install Fallout 4 mods on PC

Players can download and install Fallout 4 mods on PC by following the below steps:

Open Fallout 4 and select ‘ Mods’ from the main menu.

from the main menu. Select the mod you wish to install and then select ‘ Download’ .

. Install the mod once it has been downloaded and activate it in the same menu.

in the same menu. Once activated, load an existing game or start a new one to play.

You should now be able to use the mods you downloaded when you start the game. Remember, you can also add mods from the Bethesda.net site and select the Add to Library option.

Additional mods can also be downloaded from Nexus mods for Fallout 4 on PC.

Are Fallout 4 mods available on console?

Yes, both PS4 and Xbox One have access to Fallout 4 mods. Bethesda is one of the few companies that make mods available to console players, and they’re also simple to use. To active Fallout 4 mods on console, simply follow these steps:

Select the ‘ Mods’ option on the main menu, this will then bring up a list of mods you can download.

option on the main menu, this will then bring up a list of mods you can download. Download the mods you’d like to try.

the mods you’d like to try. Select and activate that mod once it has been downloaded.

Be aware though, that Fallout 4 has a limited number of mods available on console when compared to PC. Some Fallout 4 mods on console also don’t work that well with others, therefore try not to use too many at once. If your game crashes or runs slowly when using a certain mod, try to avoid it in the future.

It’s important to remember that while the list of Fallout 4 mods on console has been approved by Bethesda, they are not the creators and are not responsible for what they do. Mods are created by the community, so are, therefore, not always completely stable when used with one another.

Best Fallout 4 mods on PC

Here are the five best Fallout 4 mods you can download on PC, allowing you to overhaul everything from your settlers to turning your character into a Synth and more:

Enhanced Wasteland

Fallout 4 is getting on in age, but the game still looks good. However, some may want to give it a glow-up, especially if you’ve got a high-end PC and can run mods that boost the game’s looks and performance.

The Enhanced Wasteland mod does exactly that, making the game world look brighter and more realistic. It also gives those who have fancy graphics cards a way to improve Fallout 4’s visuals, bringing it more in line with more recent open-world games in terms of graphical fidelity.

[Download]

Better Settlers

Building settlements in Fallout 4 is fun and is a huge part of the game’s appeal. It’s satisfying to see your settlements, grow, trade, and build alliances with others. It also gives you some nice places to send your NPC companions to make sure they’re safe.

However, other than your companions, the standard settler NPCs in Fallout 4 are rather dull and lifeless. Their AI isn’t great and they wander around mindlessly, waiting to be attacked by radscorpions and other mutated monsters.

This mod changes that, giving settler NPCs much more agency and improving their AI. They’ll be more likely to defend the settlement when an attack happens, and they’ll have much more variety in terms of conversations and designs.

[Download]

Another Life

Those that have played Fallout 4 will know that Synths (synthetic humans, aka robots) play a massive role in the story. Much of Fallout 4 revolves around Synths fighting for freedom and equal rights in the Wasteland.

This mod makes that struggle even more poignant — by making the playable character a Synth. This changes the game’s opening and narrative structure, as while you’re no longer searching the Wasteland for your son, you’re instead searching for your purpose.

The Another Life mod lets you explore the game’s central theme from a brand new perspective. Will you liberate your kind, or will you betray them and side with your creators in bringing them to heel? Or will you bring peace and end the conflict? It’s up to you.

[Download]

Everyone’s Best Friend

The premise behind this mod is simple: Dogmeat will always have your back, even if you have a human companion. In earlier Fallout games, Dogmeat could accompany you even if you had a human companion. However, Fallout 4 limits the player to just one companion, regardless of their species.

The Everyone’s Best Friend mod fixes this and allows you to always have your loyal German Shepard by your side. Dogmeat will aid you, and your human companions, in combat, making you a powerful trio.

[Download]

Fire Team Support

Factions are a huge part of Fallout 4; you can join one or more factions and work to either unite them with others or lead them in crushing all opposition. However, while you do a lot to help the factions in Fallout 4, they rarely do much to help you in return.

This mod changes that by making it possible to call in support when you’re in a tricky situation. Pinned down by super-mutants? No problem, call in a Brotherhood of Steel Fire Team to help you level the playing field.

The mod also works with every other major faction in Fallout 4, including the Railroad, The Minutemen, and the Institute.

[Download]

Best Fallout 4 mods on console

Below, we’ve compiled a list of five of the best Fallout 4 mods you should be downloading on console, allowing you to simplify the lockpicking and hacking minigames through to infinite weapon ammo and more:

Quick Hack and Pick

Those who play Fallout 4 on console and aren’t interesting in the game’s hacking and lock-picking mechanics should download this mod, as while these mini-games still exist even after downloading, they have been simplified and streamlined.

You’ll no longer get stuck on a certain lock or terminal in Fallout 4 and will be able to breeze past it. Those who’ve played Fallout 4 will know that some locks and terminals act as gateways to progression in certain quests. So this mod will help you access more content, and faster.

Companion Infinite Ammo

There’s nothing more annoying in Fallout 4 than being in a heated firefight, only for your companion to run out of ammo. They’ll then scramble around the battlefield looking for it, putting themselves in harm’s way and generally becoming a nuisance. It’s also irritating to remember to keep your companion’s ammo supply stocked up constantly.

This Fallout 4 mod eliminates both issues. All you’ll need to do is give your partner a gun, and they’ll be able to use it without endlessly searching for ammo. This is especially useful in survival mode when ammo is scarce and best saved for you as the player.

OCDecorator

This mod is an absolute must for those who enjoy building advanced settlements. Not only does it give you more freedom when placing items, but it also provides more items from the world of Fallout 4 to be added to your settlement.

It essentially removes many of the restrictions that were added in the base game, letting you go to town on your settlements, and building some very special and creative camps for your settlers to defend.

All Settlements Extended

This mod extends the perimeter area of every settlement you have, allowing you to take advantage of more terrain. Having a wider settlement area not only gives you more space for your settlement to grow, but also gives you new options when it comes to defense.

Settlements in Fallout 4 are constantly under attack, and it gets annoying. This mod gives you more space to set up defenses, meaning attacks from mutants are less likely to get close to anything valuable. Your settlers will also have more time to repel the attack, as your invaders will be busy dealing with your security turrets and robots.

Choose Your Own Perks

Arguably one of the best Fallout 4 mods on console, this essentially allows you to test out any build you’d like before committing to it. The mod unlocks all perks from the start of the game, then lets you cherry-pick the ones you’d like to keep active. If you want, you can activate them all and enjoy every perk in a single playthrough.

That being said, there are likely to be some that don’t suit your gameplay style, make the game too easy, or simply don’t interest you. However, it’s fun to experiment with different perks and see what fun builds you can come up with. Having access to all perks in Fallout 4 is also something most players don’t get to experience.

So, there you have it, that’s the 10 best Fallout 4 mods you can download on console and PC in 2022.

If you're looking for more mods lists, make sure to check out our other guides:

