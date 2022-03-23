Is Guilty Gear Strive cross-platform? Crossplay guide

Is Guilty Gear Strive cross-platform? We’ve listed everything you need to understand about cross-platform play across the PC, PlayStation 4, and 5 before jumping into Arc System Work’s latest Guilty Gear installment.

Guilty Gear Strive put up massive sales numbers for a fighting game a month after its initial release in June 2021. The Arc System fighter exceeded projected sale numbers and sold over 500,000 units.

A part of the reason for this glorious feat was that the game carried Rollback Netcode – a Netcode that treats both players’ inputs as offline players, creating little to no traces of delay.

The ability to fight your friends and players worldwide with a similar connection to playing with them in your living room was an enticing selling point for Strive.

But with players only being able to play with others who share their same console, some Guilty Gear fans thought it was pointless. Until last week’s major announcement from Arc System Works revealed that Guilty Gear would receive updates through a second season.

Is Guilty Gear Strive getting cross-platform play?

Arc System Works has announced that Guilty Gear Strive would become cross-platform during Season 2 – though, the update doesn’t have a release date yet.

Do we know how Guilty Gear Strive cross-play works?

Using Strive’s smooth online connectivity, players will be allowed to fight across PC, PlayStation 4, and 5.

Cross-play has been a requested feature since Arc System first revealed the game. However, while we now have confirmation that the feature is coming soon, we just don’t know precisely when.

With the feature not being added, the question of how it will work remains unanswered at the time of writing.

From the announcement, we know that Arc Systems will deliver the final season one DLC character on March 28 and the story expansion in late April.

Therefore, we can deduce that cross-play will arrive around the same time season 2 begins.

As we learn more about the newly-added cross-play feature and its eventual release date, we will be sure to update you.