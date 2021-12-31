Viral Forza Horizon 5 TikTok starts movement for new vehicle type to be added

A viral TikTok from user ‘Jigglypuffdrew’ has started a movement from Forza Horizon 5 players wanting a new type of vehicle added: muscle trucks.

Forza Horizon 5 rapidly gained popularity, amassing almost 10 million players just days after it was released on November 9, 2021.

The game has since died down, and players have started criticizing it for various bugs and glitches that are being taken advantage of during the gameplay.

Now, a viral TikTok from ‘Jigglypuffdrew‘ has players wanting a new class of vehicles added to the game in future DLC.

Forza Horizon 5 fans want new vehicles added to the game

With almost 500 cars in the game, you would think that the developers offered every vehicle that players would want to drive in the game.

However, TikToker ‘Jiggypuffdrew’ realized on December 30 that the game is missing a certain group of vehicles: muscle trucks.

With over 85,000 views on the video, it’s safe to say that the fanbase agrees with him.

In the video, Drew lists the muscle trucks that he would like to see added to the game:

1st and 2nd generation Ford Lightning

Chevy 454SS

GMC Tycoon and Syclone

Dodge Lil’ Red Express

Dodge Dakota R/T

Dodge Ram SRT-10

Every single one of these trucks was highly sought after by fans who wanted a truck with a big, powerful engine.

The Typhoon and Syclone are also collector’s items in real life, as the Typhoon was only made from 1991 to 1993, with less than 5000 total. The Syclone, however, was only made between 1991 and 1992, with less than 3000 manufactured.

Playground Games has always offered cars via downloadable content to Forza Horizon fans, including their collaboration with LEGO for Horizon 4. However, we’ll have to wait to see if the TikTokers dream for muscle trucks in the game ever becomes a reality.