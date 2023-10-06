Does Forza Motorsport have VR support?

Forza Motorsport is a breathtaking game that takes racing to the next level. Here is a guide on whether it has VR support or not.

Forza Motorsport is a brand new competitive take on the franchise. In this game, the developers have introduced circuit racing and have left the casual aspects on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, it is a racing game which means VR is bound to provide an immersive experience. Therefore, it is natural that players want to know whether Forza Motorsport has VR support or not.

Here is what you need to know about VR support in Forza Motorsport.

Turn 10 Forza Motorsport does not have VR support

Is there a VR support in Forza Motorsport?

No, Forza Motorsport does not have VR support.

This was confirmed by the developers during a live QA. In fact, they also cleared the fact that there are no plans to bring VR on Forza Motorsport either. This might make a few fans unhappy, but it seems like the developers have decided to drop it for now.

However, the reason behind this might be related to Xbox is not very fond of VR as a feature. The console does not have its own VR device either, which means that a game like Forza Motorsport do not feature it.

In any case, a racing game with VR does look quite good. In fact, it would have provided an aspect of thrill and realism. It looks like, for the time being, players need to stick to normal racing and hope that Xbox decides to start working on dedicated VR support in the coming days.

This concludes our guide for VR support in Forza Motorsport. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

