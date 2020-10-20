Fortnitemares 2020 could be bringing back Zombie Husks with a twist - Dexerto

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event has evolved over the years though new leaks stemming from the 2020 iteration of Fortnitemares could hint at a return of controversial Zombie Husks.

Introduced back in 2017, Fortnitemares began as a Save The World event. It soon expanded as the spooky festivities took over the battle royale mode in 2018 as well. It was in this version of the annual event that players were forced to fend off hordes of Zombie Husks.

Cubes would spawn around the map as dozens of AI-controlled Husks would charge toward squads. It could often be overwhelming and outright end your run if they’re not taken care of instantly. This led to a rather drastic change in the 2019 event where individual Zombies would spawn at random while looting instead.

While certain emotes and various items have already leaked, we now have a new piece of intel on the upcoming Fortnitemares event. Nothing is set in stone though it appears the 2018 threat could be returning in some form.

In Fortnite’s 14.30 update, plenty was changed on the surface and under the hood. As new content was added in, Epic Games also made some secret adjustments in preparation for the Halloween-themed event.

“A sound for the Zombies cube spawners was changed in 14.30,” prominent dataminer ‘Mang0e’ revealed. While this could be nothing of significance, it would be odd for the developers to make a change like this out of the blue.

There’s no telling exactly how these cube spawners will be adjusted, though it seems certain they’ll be back in some form.

This means every player will need to be on high alert just like in 2018. You won’t have individual jump scares to worry about this year, but overwhelming swarms of AI could threaten your run.

We won’t have to wait long to see how the annual event evolves this time around. The 2020 iteration of Fortnitemares doesn’t yet have a date locked in. However, things typically kick off in the final week of October.

Keep your eyes peeled over the next few days as the frightful update rolls around. In the meantime, be sure to get ahead of the upcoming event with our rundown on everything we know about Fornitemares 2020 so far.