Fortnitemares 2020 could be bringing back Zombie Husks with a twist - Dexerto

Fortnite

Fortnitemares 2020 could be bringing back Zombie Husks with a twist

Published: 20/Oct/2020 3:12

by Brad Norton
Fortnitemares gameplay
Epic Games

Fortnitemares

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event has evolved over the years though new leaks stemming from the 2020 iteration of Fortnitemares could hint at a return of controversial Zombie Husks.

Introduced back in 2017, Fortnitemares began as a Save The World event. It soon expanded as the spooky festivities took over the battle royale mode in 2018 as well. It was in this version of the annual event that players were forced to fend off hordes of Zombie Husks.

Cubes would spawn around the map as dozens of AI-controlled Husks would charge toward squads. It could often be overwhelming and outright end your run if they’re not taken care of instantly. This led to a rather drastic change in the 2019 event where individual Zombies would spawn at random while looting instead.

While certain emotes and various items have already leaked, we now have a new piece of intel on the upcoming Fortnitemares event. Nothing is set in stone though it appears the 2018 threat could be returning in some form.

Fortnite Zombie Husk gameplay
Epic Games
Zombie Husks were quite controversial in the 2018 Fortnitemares event due to just how many spawned at once.

In Fortnite’s 14.30 update, plenty was changed on the surface and under the hood. As new content was added in, Epic Games also made some secret adjustments in preparation for the Halloween-themed event.

“A sound for the Zombies cube spawners was changed in 14.30,” prominent dataminer ‘Mang0e revealed. While this could be nothing of significance, it would be odd for the developers to make a change like this out of the blue.

There’s no telling exactly how these cube spawners will be adjusted, though it seems certain they’ll be back in some form. 

This means every player will need to be on high alert just like in 2018. You won’t have individual jump scares to worry about this year, but overwhelming swarms of AI could threaten your run.

We won’t have to wait long to see how the annual event evolves this time around. The 2020 iteration of Fortnitemares doesn’t yet have a date locked in. However, things typically kick off in the final week of October. 

Keep your eyes peeled over the next few days as the frightful update rolls around. In the meantime, be sure to get ahead of the upcoming event with our rundown on everything we know about Fornitemares 2020 so far.

Fortnite

Fortnite Flare Gun return leaked with major buff

Published: 19/Oct/2020 12:53

by Connor Bennett
Fortnite's flare gun on the gold new item background
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 4

A new Fortnite leak has claimed that the Flare Gun could be set to make a return in the near future, and it would be receiving quite a substantial buff too. 

As Fortnite seasons unfold, weapons and items are regularly cycled in and out of the loot pool – either for being too strong, too weak, or not fitting the theme of the new patch. 

This means that some fan-favorite weapons might disappear from the game for one reason or another, either to return at some point later in the future or to never be seen again. 

In the case of the Flare Gun, which was initially added to the battle royale back in the v13.20 update but it was removed at the start of Chapter 2, Season 4. With some fans hoping to see it return, especially given the new fire mechanics, it appears as if Epic have got something up their sleeve. 

flare gun in fortnite
Epic Games
The Flare Gun first appeared in a small short video from Epic Games.

Following the v14.30 update, which gave a buff to the Combat Shotgun and also brought the Rally Royale limited-time mode to the party, leakers uncovered a handful of changes coming in the future.

This includes the Flare Gun, which as leaker Mang0e_ pointed out, could be set to return to the battle royale after a spell in the vault, but with a little bit of a boost too. 

“The flare gun may be coming back to core modes soon,” the leaker tweeted on October 15. “The duration for marking enemies was re-added and increased to 15 seconds.”

While this is not set in the stone, as the leaker tweeted that it may return, some fans will be hoping that the Flare Gun does return – especially given its reported buff.

This increase in time with marking enemies would certainly make players think twice about ignoring the chance to use the Flare Gun. But, as ever, it’ll be up to Epic to make the final call.