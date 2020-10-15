Fortnitemares "Broom Box" item leaked for Halloween update - Dexerto

Fortnite leakers have revealed a new mobility item called the “Broom Box” that could be the next feature added in Season 4, ahead of the upcoming Fortnitemares Halloween event.

Fortnite has introduced plenty of unusual vehicles and other methods for players to get around the map, with the likes of ziplines, rifts, and more making their appearances in previous seasons.

However, another mode of transport could be on the way, with leaks now pointing to a new mobility item being added in the upcoming Fortnitemares update for Halloween.

Many of the changes made so far in Season 4 have been based around the Marvel characters and their unique abilities but, as Halloween is drawing closer, Epic Games are gearing up for the Fortnitemares event.

While little has been confirmed about the update, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed that there is potential for a new “Broom Box” mobility item in the event after finding codenames in the game files.

The prominent leaker claimed that these brooms would be classed as a consumable, meaning that players might only have a limited time to fly on them compared to previous items like the hoverboard.

We might get Brooms as mobility in this fortnitemares.. there's a consumable codename called "Wbroom" and a loot box calles "Broom Box" — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

These brooms have been rumored to work in a similar way to the Lightsabers that were previously added to Fortnite, with a chest expected to appear on the map for players to collect the consumable item.

A new emote for the Fortnitemares event has also been leaked, with data miner FNBRUnreleased giving players an early look at the “Witch Way” animation, which features a magical broomstick.

Here is the leaked "Witch Way" Traversal Emote IN MATCH pic.twitter.com/jEZGiFRHbP — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) October 13, 2020

While the upcoming mobility item will likely look a bit different from this emote’s animation, it still gives players a glimpse at what to expect from the new broomsticks.

As of now, it is still unclear just when this potential item will be added to Fortnite but with Halloween only weeks away, players won’t have to wait much longer to find out.