 Fortnitemares "Broom Box" item leaked for Halloween update - Dexerto
Fortnitemares “Broom Box” item leaked for Halloween update

Published: 15/Oct/2020 14:29

by Daniel Cleary
fortnite character shooting zombies
Epic Games

Fortnite leakers have revealed a new mobility item called the “Broom Box” that could be the next feature added in Season 4, ahead of the upcoming Fortnitemares Halloween event.

Fortnite has introduced plenty of unusual vehicles and other methods for players to get around the map, with the likes of ziplines, rifts, and more making their appearances in previous seasons.

However, another mode of transport could be on the way, with leaks now pointing to a new mobility item being added in the upcoming Fortnitemares update for Halloween.

Fortnitemares characters posing
Epic Games
The Fortnitemares event could see some new items added to the game.

Many of the changes made so far in Season 4 have been based around the Marvel characters and their unique abilities but, as Halloween is drawing closer, Epic Games are gearing up for the Fortnitemares event.

While little has been confirmed about the update, Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed that there is potential for a new “Broom Box” mobility item in the event after finding codenames in the game files.

The prominent leaker claimed that these brooms would be classed as a consumable, meaning that players might only have a limited time to fly on them compared to previous items like the hoverboard.

These brooms have been rumored to work in a similar way to the Lightsabers that were previously added to Fortnite, with a chest expected to appear on the map for players to collect the consumable item.

A new emote for the Fortnitemares event has also been leaked, with data miner FNBRUnreleased giving players an early look at the “Witch Way” animation, which features a magical broomstick.

While the upcoming mobility item will likely look a bit different from this emote’s animation, it still gives players a glimpse at what to expect from the new broomsticks.

As of now, it is still unclear just when this potential item will be added to Fortnite but with Halloween only weeks away, players won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

How to drive a car through a rift portal for Fortnite Week 8 challenges

Published: 15/Oct/2020 13:46

by Matt Porter
Epic Games

We’re now into Fortnite Season 4, Week 8, and that means we have a new set of challenges to complete, with one asking players to drive a car through a rift.

Season 4 is all about superheroes, with some of Marvel’s recognizable heroes taking residence on Fortnite’s island in preparation for a showdown with the evil Galactus. The villain is on his way to change the reality of the game forever, but he’ll face a tough task with characters like Iron Man, Dr. Doom, and Black Panther making the map their home.

With the release of the 14.30 update on Tuesday, we’ve officially kicked off Week 8 of the fourth season, and as always, that means we have a brand-new set of challenges to sink your teeth into.

While this challenge, which asks you to drive a car into a rift, sounds a little complicated, it’s actually fairly straight forward, and we’ve got everything you need to complete this challenge as quickly as possible so you can go back to getting Victory Royales.

A Rift in Fortnite.

How to quickly complete Fortnite’s ‘Drive a car into a rift’ challenge

Finding an actual rift won’t be too difficult, as they can be seen floating in the air all across the map. Finding a car and a rift in close proximity isn’t quite as easy though, and that’s what you’ll want to do if you want to avoid driving around aimlessly hoping to stumble across one, during which time you could find yourself under attack from enemy players.

The good news is that there are at least two locations that have cars close to a rift, which will make this challenge incredibly easy to complete, and also mean you won’t spend ages trying to do it, so you can get back to hunting down opponents and eliminating them from the game.

The easiest place to grab vehicles is Stark Industries, which has lots of cars in the parking lot, with a rift on the road that heads north when you leave through the main exit. The north-west below the Lighthouse also has Trask’s Truck sitting ready to be driven, with rifts on the hills around it. We’ve marked the two locations on the map below.

Map showing locations for Fortnite Week 8 challenge.
Epic Games
There are two locations that should make this challenge a doddle.

You may have to build a ramp up to some of the rifts to make sure your car goes through it, but once you get catapulted high into the sky, you should receieve a notification telling you that it is now completed.

It’s definitely worth taking this task on if you’re working on your Season 4 Battle Pass, as it offers a massive 25,000 XP reward to help you boost up and unlock new skins and cosmetic items.