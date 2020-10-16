When is Fortnitemares Halloween event? Start date, Jetpack, Broom Box - Dexerto

Epic Games are ramping up towards the release of a Fortnitemares Halloween event in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. With new skins, locations, consumables, items and weapons expected to roll out, let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

As is normally the case, data miners have been hard at work looking for spooky skins and features that may appear this Halloween season.

Unlike any other in history, the holiday is likely to be very much an indoors event for people given the global health situation, so fans will be expecting developers to really push the boat out.

Here, we’re going to look at all of the confirmed and leaked details revealed so far.

Fortnitemares 2020 start date

In years gone by, Fortnitemares has always landed in the final week of October. So, you would expect the same to happen in 2020, even if it’s been a year of breaking what’s considered normal.

We would expect the event to start up on October 27-28 this year.

Fortnitemares skins and cosmetics

As of October 16, there have been no confirmed Fortnitemares skins per say, although some were leaked following the arrival of patch v14.30.

These can be seen below:

Fortnite Halloween consumables leaked

Leaker HYPEX has stumbled upon a gold mine’s worth of details in the game files, where consumables are concerned.

Firstly, he showed off these new Candy Buckets, which the leaker says can be used to pass on different items.

These Candy Buckets will be used in Fortnitemares to give these consumables (Pepper Ming, Hop Drop, Candy Corn, Jelly Bean, Thermal Taffy), also the sound you hear in the vid is the sound when you eat the Candy Corn consumable. pic.twitter.com/tpFy9af3Tw — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 14, 2020

The leaker also listed off the following as consumables expected to roll out with the event:

Wbroom

Pepper Ming

Hop Drop

Candy Corn

Jelly Bean

Thermal Taffy

Honey Pot

The Honey Pot was found by FortTory, seen below.

a honeypot jar got added under consumables pic.twitter.com/Z2ePeCQ1mz — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

Just like candy, it looks like we will be able to collect them around the map and have them make funny sounds in the process.

Fortnitemares weapons and items

Events like this have come and gone in the past, usually with the addition of new guns and items.

This year, HYPEX has discovered a new shotgun – which they have confirmed is actually unfinished as of the v14.30 update – has been added to the files. Should it be added with the new patch, a first look of the new shotty shouldn’t be far away, though it may roll out later.

An unfinished shotgun got added this update with the codename "Swing" — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 13, 2020

Aside from that, nine other unfinished weapons were added to the files, mentioned in another post from the data miner. These may be for Save The World or Battle Royale, so only time will tell for each of them.

Leaked weapons

Big Money

Brrrst

Thermal

Tracking

Slurp

Frozen

Run N Gun

Dragon Breath Sniper

Storm Scout

Leaked items/vehicles

Broom Box

Jetpack

The jetpack was found by Mang0e on Twitter, who also claimed other vehicles will soon need to be refuelled.

As noted here, it could have something to do with the Iron Man jetpacks, previously found.

A New "Cosmos" Jetpack is in the works, might be related to the Iron Man jetpacks I announced last update. Could be for the new LTM, or smth else. JumpBoostPack.Cosmos.FortJumpBoostSet:

Fuel = 100.0

ReserveFuel = 700.0

FuelBurnRate = 0.0

FuelRegenRate = 12.0

UpwardThrust = 600.0 — Mang0e👻- Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 13, 2020

It’s also worth noting that these may be just codenames. When, or if, they are added to Fortnite they may debut with different names.

Leaked POI and biome sounds

Not only do we have information on potential weapon and consumable additions, but it appears that some audio files have also leaked.

Below, you can hear several short noises that appear to be spooky themed for Halloween. It could also be our biggest hint yet that a new POI is coming soon, because nowhere on the map sounds like this – that’s for sure.

Some new Biome/POI sounds got added this update in the BR sounds folder, i have no idea what these will be used for but they sound like they're for Halloween, and they have different sounds for Wood, Brick & Metal areas. pic.twitter.com/gqbJk98iE6 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 14, 2020

Not only that, but FortTory also discovered a POI called “HeyBoo” has appeared in the files. This, they say, could be in line to be added during Fortnitemares.

there are files referencing to a new POI called HeyBoo "Athena.Location.POI.HeyBoo" my guess its encrypted or it will be fully added next update for Fortnitemares. — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) October 13, 2020

Once we hear more details on the event and confirmed features to be added, we’ll update this article so you can stay in the loop.