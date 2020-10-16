 When is Fortnitemares Halloween event? Start date, Jetpack, Broom Box - Dexerto
When is Fortnitemares Halloween event? Start date, Jetpack, Broom Box

Published: 16/Oct/2020 12:54

by David Purcell
Epic Games are ramping up towards the release of a Fortnitemares Halloween event in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4. With new skins, locations, consumables, items and weapons expected to roll out, let’s take a look at everything we know so far. 

As is normally the case, data miners have been hard at work looking for spooky skins and features that may appear this Halloween season.

Unlike any other in history, the holiday is likely to be very much an indoors event for people given the global health situation, so fans will be expecting developers to really push the boat out.

Here, we’re going to look at all of the confirmed and leaked details revealed so far.

Fortnitemares 2020 start date

Storm King LTM Fortnite
Epic Games
The Storm King LTM might well return this year with Fortnitemares.

In years gone by, Fortnitemares has always landed in the final week of October. So, you would expect the same to happen in 2020, even if it’s been a year of breaking what’s considered normal.

We would expect the event to start up on October 27-28 this year.

Fortnitemares skins and cosmetics

As of October 16, there have been no confirmed Fortnitemares skins per say, although some were leaked following the arrival of patch v14.30.

These can be seen below:

Fortnite Halloween consumables leaked

Leaker HYPEX has stumbled upon a gold mine’s worth of details in the game files, where consumables are concerned.

Firstly, he showed off these new Candy Buckets, which the leaker says can be used to pass on different items.

The leaker also listed off the following as consumables expected to roll out with the event:

  • Wbroom
  • Pepper Ming
  • Hop Drop
  • Candy Corn
  • Jelly Bean
  • Thermal Taffy
  • Honey Pot

The Honey Pot was found by FortTory, seen below.

Just like candy, it looks like we will be able to collect them around the map and have them make funny sounds in the process.

Fortnitemares weapons and items

Dr Doom holding mystical bomb in fortnite
Epic Games
Many new weapons and Mythic abilities have been added to Fortnite in recent times.

Events like this have come and gone in the past, usually with the addition of new guns and items.

This year, HYPEX has discovered a new shotgun – which they have confirmed is actually unfinished as of the v14.30 update – has been added to the files. Should it be added with the new patch, a first look of the new shotty shouldn’t be far away, though it may roll out later.

Aside from that, nine other unfinished weapons were added to the files, mentioned in another post from the data miner. These may be for Save The World or Battle Royale, so only time will tell for each of them.

Leaked weapons

  • Big Money
  • Brrrst
  • Thermal
  • Tracking
  • Slurp
  • Frozen
  • Run N Gun
  • Dragon Breath Sniper
  • Storm Scout

Leaked items/vehicles

The jetpack was found by Mang0e on Twitter, who also claimed other vehicles will soon need to be refuelled.

As noted here, it could have something to do with the Iron Man jetpacks, previously found.

It’s also worth noting that these may be just codenames. When, or if, they are added to Fortnite they may debut with different names.

Leaked POI and biome sounds

Not only do we have information on potential weapon and consumable additions, but it appears that some audio files have also leaked.

Below, you can hear several short noises that appear to be spooky themed for Halloween. It could also be our biggest hint yet that a new POI is coming soon, because nowhere on the map sounds like this – that’s for sure.

Not only that, but FortTory also discovered a POI called “HeyBoo” has appeared in the files. This, they say, could be in line to be added during Fortnitemares.

Once we hear more details on the event and confirmed features to be added, we’ll update this article so you can stay in the loop.

Dr Doom’s bomb disabled for Fortnite FNCS after major glitch discovered

Published: 16/Oct/2020 12:20

by Daniel Cleary
Epic Games have disabled Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb from Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4’s FNCS tournament after a bizarre glitch was found with the Mythic superpower that gives players an unfair advantage.

Fortnite’s Season 4 has introduced many superhero-themed changes thanks to the Marvel crossover with heroes like Wolverine, Iron Man, Groot, and more being added as playable characters.

Along with the new character skins, the Fortnite devs also added some of Marvel stars’ superpowers as Mythic ability items, which can be found through killing bosses on the map or from the Stark Industries supply drones.

Unfortunately, a glitch has now been discovered with one of these new abilities in Fortnite, Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb, where players can instantly reset the Mythic’s cooldown timer, making it frustrating for players to deal with.

Advertisement
Doom's domain POI in fortnite
Epic Games
A glitch with the Mythic Bomb in Doom’s Domain has been found.

Doctor Doom’s Mystical Bomb lets players charge up a green bomb to throw it at their opponents, which explodes on contact and sets the surrounding area on fire.

The unusual bug which was found would allow you to simply drop the item and pick it up again to refresh the cooldown, giving players the potential to dish out massive damage.

The Mythic Superpower can usually be gathered by defeating Dr. Doom and accessing the vault at the new ‘Doom’s Domain’ point-of-interest, but with the qualifiers for the FNCS Finals now underway, it has been disabled from competitive play.

After the glitch was discovered, Epic Games provided competitive fans with an update, revealing that an issue had been found with the item “Dr Doom’s Mystical Bomb has been disabled in competitive playlists. It will be disabled for the FNCS this week.”

The removal of this item from the Doom’s Domain POI might now see fewer teams landing there, as the location would often be filled with teams looking to gain an advantage with the rare Mythic ability.

While it is unclear when exactly it will be added back into competitive playlists and the ongoing FNCS event, Epic Games have revealed that they will update fans when they choose to do so.

