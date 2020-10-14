 Secret changes in Fortnite v14.30 update: Galactus, Midas, Black Panther - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

Secret changes in Fortnite v14.30 update: Galactus, Midas, Black Panther

Published: 14/Oct/2020 12:00

by Daniel Cleary
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

The v14.30 update has finally been released for Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 and it has introduced some secret changes that Epic Games did not include in the latest set of patch notes.

Fortnite’s superhero-themed Season 4 is continuing to deliver fresh content, with even more characters like Daredevil soon to be released in-game, as part of the upcoming Marvel Knockout Super Series.

However, while Epic revealed that there were other tweaks, such as minor buffs for the Combat shotgun, there were a few secret changes that were not revealed in the latest patch notes. Here’s everything you need to know.

Galactus and Marvel hereos in fortnite
Epic Games
Galactus is expected to play a massive role in Season 4’s in-game event.

Galactus added to the Fortnite map

While there have been many Marvel heroes added to Fortnite in Season 4, it was also revealed that Galactus would appear in the battle royale as the villain, ahead of the Nexus War event.

It seems as if he has finally been added to the Fortnite map after some eagle-eyed Fortnite fans discovered a change in the map’s skyline, with a bizarre red dot now visible after the 14.30 patch.

Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey revealed that the “distant object” in the sky was Galactus and that he was on his way to the Fortnite island ahead of his showdown with the Avengers and other Marvel characters.

sniper scope looking at galactus in fortnite
Epic Games
Galactus can now be seen in the Fortnite skyline.

New Black Panther Mythic Ability

Fortnite’s Season 4 also saw the introduction of new Mythic Abilities that players can equip in-game and the latest update, on October 13, added a Black Panther ability called “Kinetic Armor.”

The new power works similarly to the character’s suit in the popular Marvel movies, allowing players to absorb more damage, run faster, and even deal damage to nearby opponents and structures, after it has been activated.

Fortnite YouTuber SypherPK shared gameplay of Black Panther’s Kinetic Armor and revealed that it can be found in the Stark Industries Supply Drones that are scattered across different points-of-interest on the Fortnite map.

Fortnite Holly Hedges map changes

There were also some secret map changes that were not mentioned in Fortnite’s recent patch notes and the v14.30 update saw tweaks to the Superstore near the Holly Hedges POI.

With some Halloween-themed changes expected to arrive in Fortnite in the coming weeks, Epic Games has redecorated the landmark and renamed it the “Hey Boo Megastore.”

While this is one of the first Halloween-based changes so far, it is likely that more will be on the way ahead of the upcoming Fortnitemares Halloween event.

hey boo store in holly hedges

Epic teases Midas’ return to Fortnite

Midas has been one of the biggest characters in Fortnite Chapter 2, but after his attempt to shake up the world in Season 2’s in-game event, he has completely disappeared from the battle royale.

While he was last seen being eaten by a shark in the Season 3 trailer, it seems the mysterious character could be set for a return in the upcoming Halloween event, with his golden chair now appearing in The Authority POI.

midas' chair in fortnite
Epic Games
Midas’ golden chair has reappeared in Fortnite.

These are all of the secret changes that have been found so far after Fortnite’s 14.30 patch, but as it is still early we will be sure to update you with any new discoveries.

Gaming

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming deals (US & UK)

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:54

by Calum Patterson
Amazon

Share

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, which means it’s one of the best times to get your hands on those gaming products that you’ve been looking forward to adding to your arsenal. Here are some of the best deals on Amazon Prime today in the gaming world.

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us. There are plenty of gaming products on offer, but they’re flying off the digital shelves incredibly fast. There are big discounts on AAA games, super-fast SSD’s for your PC build, and great deals on mice, keyboards and headsets.

Advertisement

Here are the best gaming deals during Amazon Prime Day for both the US and the UK on October 13 and 14, 2020, broken down by each specific category.

Note that prices are subject to change, and some of these items may go out of stock fast.

Advertisement

Jump to a specific category:

US

UK

Advertisement

US Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (US)

Last of Us 2 on PS4

Best Xbox One deals (US)

Madden NFL 21

Best PC deals (US)

Advertisement

Gigabyte Motherboard

Samsung NVME SSD

Best Nintendo Switch deals (US)

Best Accessories deals (US)

Advertisement

Razer huntsman keyboard

Razer Nari headset

UK Edition

Best PlayStation 4 deals (UK)

Best Xbox One deals (UK)

Best PC deals (UK)

Best Nintendo Switch deals (UK)

Best Accessories deals (UK)

If you don’t see your favorite item on the list of deals today, not a problem. Remember, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday are a little over a month out, so if you didn’t get your hands on your favorite item here, you may have a chance to try again in just a few weeks.

Links on this page are affiliate links, if you buy through these links, we may receive a small commission.