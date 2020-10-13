4 skin bundles leaked ahead of Fortnitemares Halloween event

Epic Games have had four of their upcoming Fortnite bundles leaked following the v14.30 update, but it’s unclear if this is all that’s coming with the Fortnitemares Halloween event.

The game’s developers have arguably been a little slower than usual for rolling out new content in the battle royale title, yet we are quickly approaching a busy time of year for the game – the festive season.

In the weeks and months ahead, we can expect to see a full-blown Halloween event, coupled by their holiday challenges and updates.

For now, though, we’ll just have to settle for a few bundles here and there to keep the game ticking over. Some of them look impressive nonetheless.

Fortnite leaked bundles from v14.30 update

Following the rollout of the game’s latest patch, which saw the introduction of a Rally Royale LTM and gave the Pump Shotgun a big buff, leakers were quickly hard at work finding unreleased content.

On October 13, ShiinaBR hit the jackpot with four different bundles – as seen below.

They include Daredevil’s red skin, as well as previously released Halloween skins that will likely return to the Item Shop.

All 4 Bundles of this patch pic.twitter.com/PAW34kC9bZ — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks 🎃 (@ShiinaBR) October 13, 2020

The data miner didn’t put an expected release date on any of these bundles, or prices for that matter, but their introduction to the game files suggests players won’t have to wait long before they are made available to use in-game.

As mentioned earlier, Halloween is just around the corner for the community, so we should expect even more weird and wonderful skins to be released in the near future.

If it goes down anything like this patch, they will probably be leaked ahead of time as well – so keep your eyes peeled.