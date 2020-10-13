 4 skin bundles leaked ahead of Fortnitemares Halloween event
Logo
Fortnite

4 skin bundles leaked ahead of Fortnitemares Halloween event

Published: 13/Oct/2020 9:52

by David Purcell
Fortnite leaked bundles
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2

Epic Games have had four of their upcoming Fortnite bundles leaked following the v14.30 update, but it’s unclear if this is all that’s coming with the Fortnitemares Halloween event. 

The game’s developers have arguably been a little slower than usual for rolling out new content in the battle royale title, yet we are quickly approaching a busy time of year for the game – the festive season.

Advertisement

In the weeks and months ahead, we can expect to see a full-blown Halloween event, coupled by their holiday challenges and updates.

For now, though, we’ll just have to settle for a few bundles here and there to keep the game ticking over. Some of them look impressive nonetheless.

Advertisement
Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
Fortnite has been given a big shakeup in recent times, and more bundles are coming.

Fortnite leaked bundles from v14.30 update

Following the rollout of the game’s latest patch, which saw the introduction of a Rally Royale LTM and gave the Pump Shotgun a big buff, leakers were quickly hard at work finding unreleased content.

On October 13, ShiinaBR hit the jackpot with four different bundles – as seen below.

They include Daredevil’s red skin, as well as previously released Halloween skins that will likely return to the Item Shop.

Advertisement

The data miner didn’t put an expected release date on any of these bundles, or prices for that matter, but their introduction to the game files suggests players won’t have to wait long before they are made available to use in-game.

As mentioned earlier, Halloween is just around the corner for the community, so we should expect even more weird and wonderful skins to be released in the near future.

If it goes down anything like this patch, they will probably be leaked ahead of time as well – so keep your eyes peeled.

Advertisement
Fortnite

All leaked skins & cosmetics in Fortnite v14.30 update

Published: 13/Oct/2020 9:50

by Connor Bennett
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Season 4

The Fortnite V14.30 patch is here, and as always, a new update means a new bunch of cosmetics. So, here’s what we’ve got in terms of skins, backblings, pickaxes, and more. 

After weeks of waiting, the Fortnite V14.30 patch is here, marking the start of the build up to the annual Fortnitemares event.

Advertisement

The Halloween-themed event typically brings spooky changes to the battle royale, but given that is also the perfect time to throw on a costume, Epic Games adds plenty of skins that everyone wants to get their hands on.

This year looks no different either, given the rumors that Skull Trooper will be back in the item shop. However, it’s not all about throwback skins, as leakers have got their hands on fresh cosmetics too.

Advertisement

Every leaked cosmetic from Fortnite v14.30

Following the V14.30 patch going live on PC, leakers have been hard at work trying to reveal details about whats coming soon. That includes iFireMonkey, who has revealed all the new skins and cosmetics.

These new cosmetics include ten new skins, seven new pickaxes, as well as a handful of weapon wraps, gliders, music packs, loading screens, and back blings. 

In addition to these new leaked items, there is also the previously announced Daredevil skin that will also include a pickaxe, glider, and backbling. 

Advertisement
iFireMonkey
Every new cosmetic from the v14.30 update.

Fortnite V14.30 leaked skin variants

Of top of all the new cosmetics, Epic have also added some style variants for skins, backblings, and pickaxes that have been in Fortnite for a while.

These include a ‘Cat’ style for the Penny skin, a carbon fiber style for Dummy, as well as variants for Number One, Noggin, and Wrong Turn – with the latter pair completing the carbon fiber combo.

iFireMonkey
All the new variants from the v14.30 update.

These new cosmetics will not all be available from item shop right away, and there will likely be a decent wait before they are introduced to the rotation.

Advertisement

There is also the chance that some of them never see the light of day when it comes to being available for purchase. Epic has done this plenty in the past, adding cosmetics and then never releasing them, so we’ll just have to keep an eye on things moving forward.