Tfue teases Fortnite return ahead of Chapter 3 launch

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney, Twitch streamer and former Fortnite professional, has teased a return to Epic Games’ building battle royale in the very near future after an extended break.

Alongside the likes of Ninja and NICKMERCS, Tfue was a Twitch streamer who saw his popularity explode as Fortnite captivated millions of players across the world. Tenney’s humorous commentary, paired with his incredible gameplay, saw thousands of fans flock to his streams on a daily basis.

As has been the case with many of Fortnite’s biggest content creators, he moved away from the game late in Chapter One and Chapter Two has seldom done enough to entice him back, at least not consistently.

However, that could be set to change, after the former FaZe Clan star teased a return to the battle royale in late November.

“Should I return to Fortnite for ‘THE END’?” he asked in a tweet. Naturally, the responses were full of fans and fellow content creators encouraging Tfue to return to the title that made his name on Twitch.

Details about Fortnite’s ‘The End’ are scarce, with it gearing up to me the mammoth, world-shaking event that Fortnite fans have come to expect from Epic Games at the end of seasons.

While Chapter 1 had 10 seasons, The End comes at the finale of Chapter Two’s eighth season, with all signs pointing to a third chapter for the acclaimed BR.

Should I return to Fortnite for “THE END”? pic.twitter.com/OhMOFPWWmT — Tfue (@Tfue) November 24, 2021

It’s not the first time the former World Cup competitor has teased a return to Fortnite. Back in September, he claimed he would only return to the battle royale if they brought back the Grotto POI.

If he does make a comeback for Chapter 2, Season 8’s finale, it would certainly take a lot to get him hooked on Fortnite like he once was.