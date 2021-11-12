Fortnite Boba Fett skin coming soon as Disney Plus Day reward

Another Star Wars crossover is coming soon to Fortnite Battle Royale to celebrate Disney Plus Day in-game. This time, it’s Boba Fett.

The game has experienced multiple Star Wars events in the past, bringing lightsabers to the title as a weapon and the sci-fi franchise even took over Chapter 2: Season 5.

While it’s not the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda this time, as it was back in S5, Epic Games are taking it back to the old school with a new Boba Fett skin.

They confirmed the news on November 12, with a teaser posted to their official Twitter account. Based on the art, it also celebrates The Book of Boba Fett.

When is Fortnite’s Boba Fett skin coming out?

Epic Games has confirmed Fortnite’s Boba Fett skin will be released on December 24, 2021.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

When is Disney Plus Day?

Disney Plus Day is a new event that’s been announced to round off 2021, confirmed during a livestream on November 12.

During the broadcast a number of major news stories are set to come from it, such as more information on The Mandalorian Season 3, but for Fortnite fans… A new Star Wars skin might just be the biggest thing happening this Christmas.

How to get Boba Fett Fortnite skin

There are two ways in which Fortnite could release the skin:

Free unlockable reward Disney Plus Day bundle

It is unclear, at the time of writing, which of these it will be – but we’ll keep you updated.

Whether this will come as a standalone addition to the game, or part of a bigger event, remains to be seen.