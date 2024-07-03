FaZe Clan hints at Tfue’s return and his response is priceless

FaZe Clan published a tweet asking fans if they should “run it back” with former Fortnite pro Tfue… and his response was absolutely priceless.

The history between Tfue and FaZe Clan is a colorful one, fraught with legal battles and online beef that had the entire esports scene on its toes for fifteen months.

Now, after years apart and a major restructuring for FaZe Clan, the org asked fans if they should “run it back” with Tfue in a tweet posted on July 1.

However, Tfue had a very cheeky response to the question, writing in a quote-retweet: “But this time I get 80 and you get 20.”

Tfue’s tongue-in-cheek response references his “oppressive” contract with FaZe that led him to seek legal action against the company in May 2019. He alleged that the contract was in violation of California Law and hindered his business opportunities.

Perhaps the biggest point in the lawsuit was that FaZe reportedly took 80% of his earnings, only leaving the streamer with 20% of the cut from his social media pursuits.

The two finally settled outside of court in August 2020, as per an email sent to Dexerto, where both parties “wished one another the best of luck in future endeavors.”

Since then, Tfue has focused on streaming. Although he announced his retirement in June 2023 with a tearful video, revealing he felt “trapped” as streamer, he’s since made a comeback on Kick, where he streams himself surfing and hunting to the tune of 226K followers.

FaZe Banks, the CEO of FaZe Clan, responded to Tfue’s tweet with another cheeky reply, claiming he was also getting shafted back when Tfue was on the outs with the company.

“Better than what they had me on,” he wrote. “My shit was 0/100.”

Tfue replied to Banks with a series of crying-laughing emojis. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if the former Fortnite pro has any desire to return to FaZe — but given the company’s recent restructuring, laying off almost all of its workforce and many of its content creators, viewers aren’t ruling out the possibility that he might come back as part of this new chapter.

