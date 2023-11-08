Fortnite fans demand Jonesy’s return as OG season soars in popularity

As the new Season OG generated record-breaking peak numbers, Fortnite players are demanding the return of the game’s iconic protagonist, Jonesy. Players are eager to see Jonesy return now that they are back on the Chapter 1 map, despite the fact that he has been absent from the narrative since Chapter 3. Here’s what they said.

The importance of Jonesy in the Fortnite universe extends beyond his multiple appearances and diverse personas. He functions as a steady element in the perpetually progressing storyline of the game.

Jonesy assumes an essential role in bridging the gaps between the various storylines and events in Fortnite, whether he is traversing through time, defending against alien invasions, or engaging in epic crossovers.

However, the character has been absent from the lore since Chapter 3. Players demand Jonesy’s return to the narrative now that they have travelled back in time to the Chapter 1 island in Season OG.

Fortnite players want Jonesy back in Season OG lore

The official Fortnite X account posted a Fancam-style video clip of the game’s default character, Jonesy, in which he is referred to as “The guy from Fortnite.” In the video, fans may pinpoint various occasions from cinematic cut scenes where Jonesy played a vital role in the tale.

In response, several viewers have called for the character to be brought back into the canon so that Season OG can once again evoke the mood of the original Chapter 1. One such fan said, “I really miss when Jonesy was the main face of the whole storyline, I hope he makes a big return”.

Popular streamer Ali-A commented, “Bring back Jonesy and the Fortnite story pls”. Another user chimed in, “Fortnite dropping an official Jonesy Fancam was not on my 2023 bingo card that’s for sure”.

A third added, “Best written character in fiction no one can deny it”. A fourth user replied, “Default character is now the main character”.

With the game’s greatest popularity in player count and Twitch viewership, Season OG brings back the Chapter 1 map, weaponry, and more to fans of the game’s early days.